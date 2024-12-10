Episcopal Health Services in Far Rockaway announces leadership appointment of Chief Social Impact Officer

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Episcopal Health Services (EHS) in Far Rockaway, has appointed Vanessa Nazario, MBA, as Chief Social Impact Officer, a role in which she will lead the organization’s social impact initiatives, with a particular focus on health equity and fostering belonging within the community.

In her new position, Nazario will oversee strategies and activities aimed at creating positive social change for EHS patients, team members, and the communities they serve. Her leadership will be key in ensuring that the organization maintains its commitment to advancing health equity and inclusion.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ms. Nazario to the EHS leadership team,” said Donald T. Morrish, MD, MMM, Chief Executive Officer of EHS. “Her expertise and vision will be instrumental in driving our health equity strategy and fostering an environment where every patient and team member feels safe, respected and valued. We look forward to the meaningful impact she will have on our organization and the communities we serve.”

Sharika Gordon, Senior Vice President and Chief People Officer, also praised Nazario’s leadership. “EHS is committed to building a future that is more equitable and inclusive for all. Vanessa’s track record of leadership experience, characterized by innovation and inclusion, will be instrumental in furthering our vision and makes her a strong partner in guiding the next chapter of our efforts to create a more equitable and inclusive healthcare system,” she said.

Nazario brings more than two decades of experience in Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging (DEIB) initiatives. Before joining EHS, she served as the inaugural Diversity Director at Robert Wood University Hospital, where she launched the hospital’s first Diversity and Inclusion Council and established the PROUD Gender Medical Center Program to meet the healthcare needs of the LGBTQ+ community. She also held leadership roles at Memorial Healthcare System in Florida, where she achieved the organization’s first recognition from the Human Rights Campaign Foundation Healthcare Equality Index.

Nazario holds an MBA from Rider University and a Master of Science from Southern New Hampshire University. Additionally, she has earned certificates in Diversity Executive (CDE) and Non-Profit Management from Seton Hall University.