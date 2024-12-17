Far Rockaway church welcomes Handel’s ‘Messiah’ in powerful debut performance

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A Far Rockaway church brought joy and community spirit over the weekend by hosting its first-ever performance of Handel’s Messiah, marking a significant milestone for the neighborhood.

The event was held at the Far Rockaway Community Church of the Nazarene at 14-14 Central Avene. The Central Presbyterian Church of NY Choir was in Far Rockaway for the first time for the performance.

The concert featured internationally acclaimed conductor Byung-Kook Kwak, who led with poise and precision. Joining him were a lineup of accomplished soloists, including soprano Christine Taylor, mezzo-soprano Gloria Park, tenor Pavel Suliandziga, and baritone Suchan Kim.

The soloists captivated the audience with their masterful renditions. Taylor, known for her performances with the Chicago Philharmonic and New York Philharmonic, brought elegance to the evening. At the same time, Park, lauded for her versatility by The New York Times, delivered a standout performance. Suliandziga, who has performed internationally, and Kim, a winner of multiple vocal competitions, rounded out the world-class ensemble.

Senior Pastor Rev. Dr. Les Mullings highlighted the cultural and festive importance of the evening. “Tonight, we have the premiere of Handel’s Messiah in Far Rockaway. This is the first time we have the Messiah here, and the community is really excited about it. Couple this with the Christmas spirit, and it adds for a good thing in this community.”

“Handel’s Messiah is something that every person looks forward to. It lifts our spirits for the season and transforms the dynamics of faith, community, and the overall atmosphere,” Mullings said.

Byung-Kook Kwak, a celebrated conductor and violinist described by The New York Times as “powerful and sensitive,” brought his vast experience to Far Rockaway. With an illustrious career spanning performances across North America, Europe, and Asia, Kwak has also taught at prestigious institutions like the Mannes School of Music and appeared on PBS Live From Lincoln Center.

Handel’s Messiah is a famous English-language score composed by German-British composer George Frideric Handel in 1741. It is an English-language oratorio of the story of Jesus Christ that dates back to 1741. First performed in Dublin in 1742, Messiah has become one of the most well-known and most frequently performed choral pieces in Western music, with the ‘Hallelujah’ chorus being one of the most universally known parts of Messiah.

For many attendees, the performance was not just a musical celebration but a moment of pride for the Far Rockaway community. The combination of professional artistry and holiday spirit created an uplifting evening of unity and joy.