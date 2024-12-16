Man found dead after a Sunday morning blaze tore through a Fresh Meadows garden apartment: FDNY

A man was found dead by firefighters after a Sunday morning blaze tore through a garden apartment in Fresh Meadows.

A Fresh Meadows man was killed after a fire tore through his garden apartment on Sunday morning, according to the FDNY.

Queens dispatchers received a 911 call at 7:17 a.m. reporting a fire in a multiple dwelling at 67-38 190th Ave. A dozen units jammed the block between 192nd Street and 69th Avenue, bringing 60 firefighters and EMS personnel to the garden apartment complex.

The blaze was brought under control at 7:47 a.m., and a man was discovered inside the burned-out apartment. First responders reported the victim succumbed to injuries caused by the fire, and he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the FDNY. His identity is pending proper family notification, and FDNY fire marshals will determine the cause of the fatal fire.

An inspector from the city’s Department of Buildings responded to the three-story apartment building and found extensive fire and smoke damage throughout apartment 2C. The inspector did not find fire damage to adjoining apartments in the building.

DOB inspectors issued a partial vacate order for apartment 2C, and following all inspections, the doors and windows of the apartment were boarded up and secured.