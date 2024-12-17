AM Nily Rozic partners with Grubhub and Selfhelp Community Services for holiday meal giveaway

Photo courtesy of the office of AM Rozic

Assembly Member Nily Rozic joined forces with Grubhub and Selfhelp Community Services on Monday, Dec. 16, for her annual holiday meal giveaway.

Rozic distributed 500 locally sourced meals to members of the Flushing community, including many seniors who frequent Selfhelp Rosenthal Senior Center.

Selfhelp provides affordable housing, home health care, and community-based services to 25,000 individuals in the greater NYC metropolitan area, dedicated to maintaining the independence and dignity of seniors and at-risk populations.

Selfhelp also has a unique program in place to provide Holocaust survivors with the services they need so that they may live with comfort and dignity.

The event was “a huge success, bringing joy and cheer to many local constituents,” said Rozic, who is also “grateful for the opportunity” to give back to the community and make a positive impact.

Rozic represents Assembly District 25, which covers the Queens neighborhoods of Flushing, Queensboro Hill, Hillcrest, Fresh Meadows, Oakland Gardens, Bayside, and Douglaston. When she was elected in 2012, she became the first woman to represent this district and the youngest woman in the state legislature.

Rozic is currently the chair of the Assembly’s Committee on Consumer Affairs and Protection, which protects consumers from fraud and discriminatory business practices, ensures data privacy, and regulates credit and pricing practices in New York.

In last month’s general election, she narrowly kept her seat representing District 25 after running against Republican newcomer Kenneth Paek, a Navy veteran and retired NYPD sergeant focused on public safety, education, and support for small business owners.

“I’ll always fight for our shared values – protecting our children and our healthcare, standing up against anti-Asian and antisemitic hate, fighting for an affordable future, and protecting our quality of life. Tonight, we’ll enjoy our victory, and tomorrow, we’ll be back at work delivering for Queens’ hardworking families,” she stated after declaring victory.