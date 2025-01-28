JFK Terminal 6 taps NYC artist Jane Dickson for iconic public art installation, set to debut in 2026

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A New York City-based artist has been selected to showcase their art at the soon-to-open JFK Terminal 6 (T6).

Jane Dickson has been selected as the 19th artist to have their art displayed at JFK T6, set to open in 2026.

Dickson will create a 14-foot diameter circular bronze medallion to welcome guests at the future T6 Arrivals Plaza to welcome passengers as they enter New York City. The medallion will be located near a terrace with a greenery space. Dickson will work with Masterwork Plaques to bring the medallion to life.

Dickson has often used the city as her muse and is hailed as a pioneer in the exhibition of digital public artwork in NYC.

In 1982, she started the Public Art Fund series “Messages to the Public,” which displayed works by artists including Keith Haring, David Hammons, and Jenny Holzer on Times Square’s Spectacolor billboard.

Dickson is one of 10 artists based in NYC, a part of the full cohort selected to showcase their unique artwork in the terminal. The art program is led by the Public Art Fund, the independent nonprofit organization dedicated to art in public spaces. Participating artists were selected by a committee formed by the Port Authority, JFK Millenium Partners- the design and development company for T6- and the arts community.

Rick Cotton, Port Authority executive director, said that public art is a “signature part” of the agency’s strategy to build new, world-class airport terminals in New York.

“In addition to an already extensive art program at Terminal 6, the bronze medallion to be located in the arrivals plaza will provide a fitting welcome to a city that is considered the art capital of the world.”

“Great works of art that communicate the culture and diversity of our region will help to make our new terminals an inspiring and appealing part of a traveler’s journey,” said Port Authority Chairman Kevin O’Toole. “Just as we have done at LaGuardia and at Newark Liberty’s Terminal A, the public art at JFK’s new Terminal 6 will dazzle travelers and transform the new terminal into a cultural destination in and of itself.”

George Casey, chairman of JFK Millenium Partners and chair & CEO of Vantage Group, said that T6 will be an inspiring, international gateway to the city.

“Our commitment to transforming the JFK travel experience will create moments of reflection and connection throughout the terminal’s new spaces,” Casey said.

Nicholas Baume, artistic & executive director of Public Art Fund, added that the art program represents NYC as a global destination for art and culture. “After experiencing the stunning works of art inside the building, arriving travelers will step outside to be greeted by Jane Dickson’s striking bronze medallion.”

JFK Millennium Partners is developing Terminal 6 in two phases. The first six gates are expected to open in 2026, and construction will be completed in 2028.

The first six grates will open in 2026; full construction completion is expected by 2028. It features 10 gates, nine of which can accommodate widebody aircraft, a state-of-the-art automated baggage system, and one of the longest departure curbs at JFK with airline-branded passenger drop-off zones.

Additional features include multiple airline lounges, a new ground transportation center, and sustainably sourced building materials, including rooftop solar power and LEED sustainability certifications.