QueensLink receives $400K federal grant to advance transformative transit project

QueensLink aims to create the borough’s first north-south subway line with accompanying bike paths and walking trails

The QueensLink project received a major boost with a $400,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Announced on Friday, Jan. 10, the funding is part of the Reconnecting Communities Pilot Program and will support efforts to enhance transit access and connectivity for Queens residents.

QueensLink, a nonprofit transit advocacy organization, plans to use the funding to conduct a comprehensive study assessing the social, environmental, economic, and equity impacts of its proposed “rails and trails” project in New York City.

Currently, Queens lacks rail transit or bicycle infrastructure connecting its northern and southern sections, leaving residents reliant on circuitous bus routes for public transportation. The QueensLink proposal aims to address this by creating a multi-modal corridor that combines a subway extension with integrated park space to bridge the borough’s transit gaps.

If built, QueensLink would create the borough’s first north-south subway line with accompanying bike paths and walking trails along the abandoned Rockaway Beach Branch, a former Long Island Rail Road line. This transformative project would reconnect communities and provide sustainable transit options for many Queens residents.

The project addresses critical equity issues, especially for South Queens residents who endure some of the city’s longest commute times. In addition, QueensLink’s “rails and trails” approach also addresses Justice40 initiatives by improving neighborhood access, mitigating adverse effects from climate change, and promoting economic opportunity.

The Justice40 Initiative was brought in to help achieve a government goal that 40 % of the overall benefits of certain Federal climate, clean energy, affordable and sustainable housing, and other investments flow to disadvantaged communities that are marginalized by underinvestment and overburdened by pollution.

“We are honored to receive this grant from the United States Department of Transportation, which brings us one step closer to making the QueensLink vision a reality,” said Rick Horan, Executive Director of QueensLink. “With this grant funding, we’ll be able to show citizens and decision-makers just how impactful the project will be. We firmly believe that QueensLink’s emphasis on transit equity, climate change mitigation, and small businesses will benefit everyone.”

Grant funding for the Reconnecting Communities Pilot Program comes from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law signed by President Joe Biden, and QueensLink will use this opportunity to conduct a “Community Equity Analysis.” This will be a detailed study of the project’s environmental impacts, economic potential, accessibility benefits, and sustainability advantages.

The QueensLink team hopes this robust analysis will set the stage for future support and eventually lead to the project’s construction. Their vision for a subway extension with integrated park space has gained significant momentum in the borough.

A poll conducted in August by Senator Joseph Addabbo indicated that an overwhelming 75% of local residents favor QueensLink as opposed to 22% who support a park-only option and 3% who prefer neither.

Numerous elected representatives and local organizations, including Council Members Robert Holden and Joann Ariola, supported QueensLink’s successful Reconnecting Communities Pilot Program bid.

“Increasing transit options that are practical should be a priority, and the QueensLink project is a step in the right direction. This federal grant will allow for a crucial feasibility study, and congrats to Rick and his team for their hard work in making this possible,” stated Holden.

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards has been another major advocate for QueensLink and its project.

“Residents of South Queens and the Rockaway Peninsula have lacked suitable public transportation options for generations, holding families back from reaching their full potential. These communities deserve the same access to our city via mass transit as any other community, and I look forward to working with my partners in government to make the kind of transit investments these families deserve,” he added.

“Thank you to President Biden and our state’s congressional delegation for their leadership in making this funding possible through the game-changing Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.”