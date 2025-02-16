16-year-old arrested for killing 17-year-old Brooklyn cheerleader in Holliswood: NYPD

A 16-year-old boy was charged with manslaughter on Sunday night for the accidental shooting of a 17-year-old Brooklyn girl in a Holliswood home on the night of Saturday, Feb. 15.

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A teenager was arrested Sunday and charged with manslaughter for the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old cheerleader from Brooklyn in a Holliswood home on Saturday.

Police from the 107th Precinct in Fresh Meadows responded to a 911 call of a female shot at 87-25 Clover Place just before 5:15 p.m., where they found the victim unconscious and unresponsive with a gunshot wound to her head. EMS rushed the girl to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

She was later identified as Deaza Barkley, 17, of Sutter Avenue in the City Line section of Brooklyn, and her fatal shooting was deemed a homicide, police said Monday morning. The 16-year-old boy, who was taken into custody as a person of interest at the Holliswood home, was arrested at the 107th Precinct late Sunday night and charged with manslaughter for accidentally shooting the girl, according to a law enforcement source familiar with the homicide investigation.

The teen, who was not identified because he is a minor, was also charged with criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a firearm. An NYPD spokeswoman could not say if the shooter lived at the Clover Place house because he is a juvenile. She added that it had not yet been determined who owned the firearm.

The homicide investigation remains ongoing.