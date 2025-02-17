Queens Community Board 5 budget recommendations highlight flooding, policing, and sanitation needs

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Queens Community Board 5 members discussed various issues facing their neighborhoods and the urgent needs they hope to include in Mayor Eric Adams’ upcoming budget during their monthly hearing on Feb. 12.

While no speakers addressed the Board during the public forum, Staff Member John Maier, on behalf of District Manager Gary Giordano, provided a detailed list of budget recommendations based on extensive feedback gathered from the community throughout the past year.

These recommendations are aimed at addressing infrastructure, public safety, education, and essential services in the community.

Giordano, who was unable to attend the hearing in person, will formally send a letter to Mayor Adams detailing CB5Q’s top priorities. This letter will reflect the collective concerns of the district’s residents, which were gathered through surveys and community engagement efforts conducted over the past year.

Capital Recommendations

A significant focus of the Board’s recommendations revolves around improving infrastructure, particularly addressing long-standing flooding issues in the district. Flooding has been an ongoing problem in certain parts of the area, particularly during heavy rains and storms.

One of the Board’s highest priorities is the redesign and reconstruction of sewer systems in flood-prone areas, where persistent drainage issues exacerbate flooding during storms. Several sections of the CB5Q area have been especially affected, and residents have called for solutions to prevent damage to property and improve the overall drainage capacity.

The board has recommended several projects to mitigate stormwater runoff, which has been a visible issue across neighborhoods. For example, in Rosemary’s Playground, an ongoing large-scale project is converting the playground into a rainwater depository to help manage runoff during heavy rains. The success of this project is seen as a model for other locations that are similarly affected by poor drainage.

Another pressing concern is the Cooper Avenue underpass, which has long been plagued by severe flooding issues. The Board is requesting that the underpass be corrected to prevent flooding, ensuring the safety of commuters and drivers in the area.

The LIRR bridge at 71st Avenue and Cooper Avenue also requires reconstruction due to its deteriorating state. These issues have been a source of frustration for local residents, and the Board is pushing for their inclusion in the Mayor’s budget to ensure timely repairs and improvements.

In addition to addressing flooding, the Board is also focused on improving green spaces and parks in the area. The Ridgewood Reservoir, a significant natural asset, requires phase two rehabilitation, which will include the restoration of surrounding areas, such as Highland Park.

Additionally, the Board is seeking improvements to the multi-use paths on Vermont Place to make the area safer and more accessible for pedestrians and cyclists.

Road and sidewalk reconstruction is also central to the Board’s capital recommendations. Palmetto Street, which runs from Saint Nicholas Avenue to Seneca Avenue, urgently needs reconstruction due to deteriorating conditions that have made it hazardous for both pedestrians and drivers.

Similarly, areas of Wyckoff Avenue from Flushing Avenue to Cooper Avenue require full reconstruction. Myrtle Avenue, a key corridor in the district, also needs improvements, with a specific focus on reconstructing sidewalks, curbs, and pedestrian ramps from Fresh Pond Road to Wyckoff Avenue.

The Board has further requested the construction of a new vocational high school, which would provide essential trade skills to local youth. This would complement the capital upgrades needed for existing school buildings in the area.

Another one of the Board’s most urgent infrastructure requests is the replacement of the Grand Avenue Bridge over Newtown Creek and Maspeth, which has been plagued by frequent closures and emergency repairs.

Expense Recommendations

Beyond capital improvements, CB5Q has put forward several expense recommendations to improve local services and public safety.

A key issue identified by the Board is the need for increased staffing at the 104th Police Precinct, which would allow for enhanced patrols and greater police presence in the area. This is particularly crucial given ongoing concerns about crime and safety in some neighborhoods.

Another priority is addressing illegal construction and property use, which has been a recurring issue throughout the district. The Board is requesting additional personnel for the Bureau of Water and Sewer Operations, along with more inspectors and planning examiners, to address the problem of unauthorized construction and illegal property alterations.

The need for additional Sanitation Department staff is also essential. The Board is advocating for more cleaning personnel to address illegal dumping and improve litter basket collections throughout the district.

These issues have become especially visible in some neighborhoods, and residents have expressed frustration over the growing amount of trash and debris on the streets. By providing more resources for cleaning, the Board hopes to improve the overall quality of life for local residents.

Education and recreational services are also highlighted in the recommendations. The Board is requesting funding for educational programs and recreational services for children and teens, particularly after-school and summer programs.

These services are seen as essential for keeping young people engaged and preventing issues such as juvenile delinquency. Additionally, the Board is pushing for increased funding for senior services, ensuring that older residents receive the support they need to live independently and comfortably.

The Fire Department is another key area of concern, with the Board calling for additional resources to maintain and improve services. Fire safety is a critical issue, especially in densely populated areas, and adequate funding is necessary to protect the community.

Finally, the Division of Forestry in Queens is seeking enhanced funding to maintain trees and green spaces in the area. As part of these efforts, the Board advocates for forestry personnel to manage and maintain the area, which helps improve air quality and provides shade in densely built neighborhoods.

These recommendations from Community Board 5 represent the collective needs and priorities of the residents. If approved, these projects and services would significantly improve the quality of life for residents, addressing infrastructure challenges, public safety, and community needs for years to come.