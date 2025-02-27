NYC gas prices among the most affordable in the U.S.—here’s where to fill up

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Gas prices in NYC? Surprisingly, not terrible.

New York City ranks among the top major cities in the United States when it comes to the most affordable gas prices, according to a report from the financial services company CashNetUSA.

One gallon of gas in New York City costs approximately 12.56% of the local average hourly wage. This is the fifth-lowest percentage for a major city in the country, trailing only Boston, Massachusetts (11.35%), San Jose, California (11.7%), Denver, Colorado (11.76%), and Washington D.C. (11.79%).

While the average hourly wage fluctuates across each state and city in the country, New York City residents do not have to devote much of what they earn per hour towards filling up their vehicle with a gallon of gasoline.

These numbers were reached by CashNetUSA based on the average cost of gas per gallon in cities and states with populations exceeding 500,000 in 2024, based on data from AAA.com. Affordability was determined by calculating the local hourly salary of each city needed to afford one gallon of gas based on data obtained from the United States Bureau of Economic Analysis.

The gas prices at each New York City borough were also examined, along with eight of the more popular gas stations in the area: Exxon, Amoco, BP, Shell, Mobil, Gulf, Sunoco, and CITGO. When examining each borough of New York City and some of the more popular gas stations, the cheapest fuels were found at Amoco in the Bronx and Exxon in Queens. The average price per gallon at Bronx Amocos was $2.98. Exxon stations in Queens were right behind, at $2.99 a gallon.

Exxon also offered the best rates in Manhattan and Staten Island. On average, gas is $3.09 a gallon in Manhattan Exxon locations and $3.07 on Staten Island.

The best average gas prices in Brooklyn were found at Mobil, with one gallon there costing $3.06 a gallon.

When it came to the most expensive stations across each borough, the study found that Bronx-based Gulfs cost the most on average, at $3.79 per gallon. Sunoco had the highest prices in Brooklyn and Queens, at $3.19 and $3.27 respectively. In Manhattan, Mobil stations were the most expensive, at $3.48 a gallon. Shell costs the most on Staten Island, at $3.20 a gallon, edging out CITGO, which costs $3.19.