Permits filed for 22-unit apartment building near Rockaway Village in Far Rockaway

Permits have been filed for the construction of a 4-story residential building with 22 units at 21-05 Birdsall Ave. in Far Rockaway, which is currently just a vacant lot.

The proposed building would be 40 feet tall and yield 14,713 square feet of space across the 22 residences. With an average unit scope of 668 square feet, these units will most likely be rentals.

Some of the other notable features of the proposed development would include a rear yard spanning 20 feet in length and 11 open parking spaces for residents.

The applications were submitted by Getzy Neustadt. The listed architect of record is Nikolai Katz Architect.

The site is located near the Rockaway Village Apartments on Redern Avenue with easy access to retail stores, schools, and community services. Public transportation options include the Far Rockaway-Mott Avenue station, served by the A train, as well as multiple MTA bus lines which connect to other parts of Queens and Brooklyn.

Since there is just a vacant lot at 21-05 Birdsall Ave., demolition permits likely will not be needed for this project. The vacant lot has stood there for over a decade. An estimated completion date for construction has not yet been provided.