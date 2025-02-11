Queens gang leader convicted of murder for 2020 shooting death of Bronx man in Rufus King Park: DA

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A Southeast Queens gang leader was found guilty of murder in the second degree for the death of a 22-year-old Bronx man during a broad daylight shooting in Rufus King Park in Jamaica in October 2020 during a marijuana deal gone wrong.

Chance Goode, 22, of Dillon Street in Jamaica, was convicted by a jury on Monday following a four-week trial in Queens Supreme Court. The jury deliberated about a day before reaching a verdict.

According to the charges and trial testimony, on Oct. 15, 2020, at approximately 4:30 p.m., 22-year-old Numani Lambert arrived at Rufus King Park with two friends after they arranged on Facebook with someone using the name “Pimmy Don” to sell two ounces of marijuana for cash. One of Lambert’s friends messaged “Pimmy Don,” who responded that he was sending “his boys” to the park to buy marijuana. Two men showed up to meet the group.

There was a verbal dispute, and when it became apparent to the victim that the purported buyers did not have the cash to give him in exchange for the marijuana, he and his friends turned to leave. One of the men pulled out a gun, demanded the marijuana and fired two shots at Lambert, striking him once in the head. EMS responded to the crime scene and rushed Lambert to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead three days later.

The investigation identified “Pimmy Don” on Facebook as the defendant Goode, who is the reputed leader of a street gang. Goode arranged the meeting with the victim and ordered two of his subordinate gang members to steal the marijuana and provided them with a 9 mm handgun that was used to kill Lambert.

The illegal firearm was recovered during a court-authorized search of Goode’s Jamaica home.

Defendant Torren King of Far Rockaway, who fired the fatal shots at Lambert, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the first degree and was sentenced to 19 years in prison in 2023. The cases against the two remaining co-defendants are pending.

“This defendant, the reputed head of the Never Forget Loyalty street gang, organized the brazen attempted robbery of a marijuana dealer that turned into a cold-blooded murder in Rufus King Park,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said. “The shooting took place in a popular space frequented by children with their families, teenagers and seniors.”

Goode was found guilty of murder, attempted robbery, conspiracy, and criminal possession of a weapon. Queens Supreme Court Justice Kenneth Holder, who presided at trial, scheduled sentencing on March 3. At that time, Goode faces up to 40 years to life in prison.

“My office is committed to the investigation, prosecution, and conviction of those that seek to unleash terror in our communities,” Katz said. “I thank my prosecutors and the NYPD case detectives for their extraordinary work on this case.”