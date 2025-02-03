Senior woman stabbed multiple times during home invasion in her Flushing apartment: NYPD

A 65-year-old woman was stabbed multiple times in a home invasion in her apartment building near Roosevelt Avenue and Parsons Boulevard in Flushing on Sunday.

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Two alleged burglars repeatedly stabbed a Flushing woman during a terrifying home invasion on Sunday evening.

Police from the 109th Precinct in Flushing responded to a 911 call of an attempted robbery inside an apartment building located near the intersection of Roosevelt Avenue and Parsons Boulevard just before 5:45 p.m. when they found the 65-year-old victim with multiple stab wounds to her body, an NYPD spokesperson said Monday.

A preliminary investigation determined that two men were checking apartment doors on her floor when they found the front door of the victim’s apartment was unlocked. They entered the unit and attempted to steal her property when she came upon the scene from another room. The burglars allegedly stabbed her multiple times throughout her body with a cutting instrument and ran off empty-handed, police said.

EMS responded to the crime scene and rushed the wounded woman to New York-Presbyterian Queens Hospital, where she was listed in stable condition. There have been no arrests, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this assault investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are confidential.

Through Jan. 26, the 109th Precinct has reported 31 felony assaults so far in 2025, one fewer than the 32 reported at the same point last year, a decline of 3.1%, according to the most recent CompStat report. Burglaries are on the rise in the precinct, with 43 reported so far this year, nine more than the 34 reported at the same point in 2024, an increase of 12.2%, according to CompStat.