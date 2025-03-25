NYPD 109th Precinct honors officers for outstanding service during 2025 Medal Day ceremony

Officers from the NYPD’s 109th Precinct were recognized for their bravery, dedication, and exceptional police work during the precinct’s 2025 Medal Day ceremony, held on March 18 at Flushing High School.

The annual event honors officers who went above and beyond the call of duty over the past year, including those who made outstanding arrests that helped improve public safety in neighborhoods across northern Queens. Family members, elected officials, and community leaders gathered to celebrate the officers’ achievements and thank them for their continued service.

“Congratulations to all the award recipients who were recognized for their hard work and dedication,” the NYPD said in a statement following the ceremony. “Thank you all for keeping our communities safe.”

Council Member Sandra Ung, who represents much of the 109th Precinct’s jurisdiction, praised the honorees during the event.

“I joined the 109th Precinct this week for Medal Day, an event that honors officers who went above and beyond the call of duty to make outstanding arrests in our community,” Ung said. “Congratulations to all of the medal recipients! And thank you to Inspector Kevin Coleman and his entire team at the 109th Precinct for the work they do on a daily basis to keep our neighborhoods safe.”

U.S. Rep. Grace Meng also attended the ceremony and lent her support to the officers who were being recognized. Meng, who has long advocated for public safety funding and community-based policing, thanked the NYPD for their service and underscored the importance of building strong relationships between law enforcement and local communities.

The New York City Police Benevolent Association was also on hand to celebrate the honorees, with Queens North board officers Ray Salamone and Julius Passero, Delegate Sergio Carillo, and former delegate Detective Anthony Cutaia in attendance.

“We honored an outstanding group of officers from the 109th Precinct during their Medal Day ceremony,” the NYCPBA shared in a statement. “Thanks to Inspector Coleman and his entire team at the 109th for keeping our communities safe!”

The 109th Precinct, headquartered at 37-05 Union Street in Flushing, serves a large and diverse swath of northern Queens, including Downtown Flushing, East Flushing, Queensboro Hill, College Point, Malba, Whitestone, Beechhurst, and Bay Terrace. The precinct is one of the busiest in the city, handling high volumes of 911 calls and community interactions due to its densely populated and culturally diverse neighborhoods.

Medal Day has become a proud tradition across NYPD precincts, offering an opportunity to publicly recognize officers not just for individual arrests but also for leadership, heroism, and consistent excellence in duty. The 109th Precinct Community Council, a vital bridge between officers and residents, sponsored the event and was acknowledged for its ongoing support.

The NYPD also extended its gratitude to the families of the officers honored, whose support plays a critical role in the work of law enforcement professionals.