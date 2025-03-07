Spring is in the air at the Queens Botanical Garden, which is hosting a variety of enchanting March events for people of all ages.

The garden at 43-50 Main St. in Flushing is celebrating the start of warmer weather and flowers blooming with a Snow White celebration in honor of the release of the live-action remake of Disney’s Snow White.

But the magic doesn’t stop there. This month, the garden also features a Spring bird walk to marvel at various birds that return to NYC for the season, including warblers, swallows, hummingbirds, shorebirds, and more.

The garden’s Snow White celebration is on Saturday, March 15, from 12-4 p.m. The free event invites guests of all ages to dress up as their favorite characters from the film and enjoy an afternoon of fun and interactive events for families to enjoy. The day’s activities include story time enchantment with a telling of the story of Snow White, an arts and crafts station, an exciting scavenger hunt through the garden, sing-alongs of classic tunes from the film, as well as tree exploration where guests can learn about the array of trees in the garden and the many woodland species in the area.

Then, on Sunday, March 30, the exploration of nature’s magic continues as the garden hosts a Spring bird walk with the NYC Bird Alliance from 9:30-10:30 a.m. The event, which costs $16 for non-members and $10 for members, will spot and identify various bird species with the help of a tour guide and learn how the garden offers an invaluable resource to these feathered friends with water, shelter, and a variety of insects to eat. Visitors can bring binoculars to get a better view or observe and enjoy the moment while learning more about the garden and its inhabitants.

Tickets for Snow White and the Spring bird walk can be reserved by visiting their website and, where applicable, making payment online. Tickets for both events do not include the $15 parking fee for those who choose to park on-site. Please note that the Snow White Celebration will not include a screening of the new film.