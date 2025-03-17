Queens Borough President opens applications for Community Education Council seats

The office of the Queens Borough President is accepting applications for Community Education Councils.

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Queens residents interested in shaping local public school policies can now apply to serve on the Community Education Council (CEC) for the 2025-27 term, the Queens Borough President’s office announced on Monday, March 17.

Applications are open for CECs districts 24-30, with a deadline of Friday, May 9. Eligible applicants must either live, own, or operate a business within the district they wish to represent. Unlike some other education-related roles, applicants do not need to be parents to qualify.

Members of the CEC are volunteers who shape the city’s public schools’ policies and priorities. Each CEC works directly with district superintendents, reviews educational programs, recommends improvements to student services, and approves zoning lines.

Additionally, CEC volunteers organize town halls with the chancellor of NYC Public Schools, hold budget hearings, and participate in joint public hearings. Other responsibilities include hosting monthly public meetings for parents to learn more about public school policies, sharing concerns, and connecting parents with resources.

There are 32 CECs in New York City, one for each Community School District. Each CEC represents current Pre-K through 8th-grade students in DOE schools within its district.

For more information about CECs, please the CEC website. For more information about the application process, contact Director of Education Kat Zapata at kzapata@queensbp.nyc.gov.