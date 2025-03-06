Avian flu outbreaks in Queens spark further calls to shut down all overcrowded NYC wet markets

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The resurgence of avian flu at two animal slaughter markets in Queens has renewed urgent calls to shut down New York City’s densely packed wet markets.

The latest outbreaks come just weeks after a temporary closure in February, when an undercover investigation by NYCLASS and Council Member Robert Holden revealed squalid conditions at live animal markets in Queens and Brooklyn.

The disturbing footage was captured after the markets were temporarily closed for five days in February due to a previous avian flu outbreak.

“I see a lot of sickly looking birds. They’re stuffed into cages and are literally on top of each other,” remarked Holden, who represents the District 30 neighborhoods of Ridgewood, Maspeth, Middle Village, Glendale, Elmhurst and Rego Park.

The outbreaks have sparked further alarm among animal rights activists, public health officials, and concerned citizens, who argue that such markets are unsafe to operate amid a bird flu crisis. Advocates have called for immediate and indefinite closure of these markets until proper control measures are in place to address both animal welfare and public health concerns.

NYCLASS Executive Director Edita Birnkrant has been vocal in her criticism of the state’s response, accusing Gov. Kathy Hochul of failing to take adequate action.

Birnkrant emphasized that these latest outbreaks should serve as a clear indication that operating these markets during a bird flu outbreak is reckless and puts public health at risk.

She called on Governor Hochul to shut down the markets indefinitely, pointing out that allowing them to remain open amidst the ongoing crisis contributes to the spread of avian flu and other infectious diseases.

One of the major concerns raised by advocates is the lack of transparency regarding which markets were affected by the avian flu outbreaks.

Health officials have not disclosed which specific slaughter markets had confirmed cases, leaving the public in the dark about potential exposure. Without this information, consumers are left uncertain whether the poultry they purchase could be infected.

Birnkrant argued that this lack of accountability is unacceptable and amounts to malpractice on the part of health agencies and government officials.

In addition to the avian flu outbreaks, NYCLASS has documented troubling conditions at live markets in Queens and Brooklyn. The organization has reported overcrowded cages containing sick and injured birds, many showing signs of infection, including necrotic wounds.

Often overcrowded and unsanitary, these markets have long been a source of concern for animal rights groups. Birds at these markets are typically kept in appalling conditions, leading to a variety of health issues, including infections and injuries.

Advocates argue that these markets not only endanger the animals but also create an environment where zoonotic diseases, like avian flu, can easily spread.

The situation is further compounded by reports of hazardous conditions on public streets near the markets. NYCLASS captured footage of an open dumpster dripping with blood and filled with bags of rotting chickens, many of which were torn open with feathers scattered about. The lack of sanitation and safety protocols for both the animals and the public is a major point of concern.

People shopping at these markets are exposed to close contact with sick animals without any personal protective equipment (PPE) or safety measures. According to experts, this creates an ideal environment for the transmission of infectious diseases, including avian flu.

Veterinarians and public health experts have also weighed in on the risks posed by these markets. Dr. Crystal Heath, a veterinarian, pointed out that live markets, which allow for direct interaction between the public and stressed animals, are breeding grounds for disease.

With thousands of people coming into close contact with sick or stressed animals, the conditions are ripe for an influenza virus to jump to humans. The close quarters, lack of sanitation, and high-stress levels among the animals significantly increase the likelihood of disease transmission.

Additionally, Dr. Heath noted that such environments increase the risk of avian flu reassorting with the seasonal flu, potentially creating a virus with pandemic potential.

The health risks extend beyond avian flu, as animals in these markets are often exposed to various bacterial infections, respiratory diseases, and other health issues due to overcrowded and unsanitary conditions.

Animal rights organizations like Woodstock Farm Sanctuary have also expressed concern, sharing their experiences with animals rescued from these markets. The sanctuary has taken in numerous animals directly sourced from New York City’s live markets. Upon examination, many of them have shown signs of infections, neglect, and untreated health issues.

Some of the animals rescued were so severely compromised that they passed away shortly after their rescue. The conditions these animals endure, both in the markets and in transport, are a major concern for organizations advocating for animal welfare.

Furthermore, concerns have been raised about the lack of testing and oversight on factory farms, where many of the birds sold in these markets are sourced. Critics have pointed out that testing a small sample of birds from massive factory farms and declaring them free of avian influenza is insufficient and irresponsible.

The overcrowded conditions at these farms not only contribute to the spread of avian flu but also result in a host of other health problems for the birds. Animal rights activists argue that the lack of proper regulation and oversight at both factory farms and live slaughter markets is contributing to the ongoing crisis and putting both animal and public health in jeopardy.

In light of the continuing outbreaks and the evidence of hazardous conditions, calls for the permanent closure of these markets have grown louder.

John Di Leonardo, President of Humane Long Island, warns that failure to take immediate action could lead to the spread of diseases with far-reaching consequences for public health. Just as COVID-19 originated in live markets, avian flu presents a much greater risk, with the potential for devastating consequences if the virus were to mutate or spread further.

However, there are currently no human cases of avian flu, and the threat to the public is still low.

“Following continued proactive surveillance of NYC’s live bird markets, Department inspectors detected HPAI in two live bird markets in Queens. Results were later confirmed by the National Veterinary Services Laboratories (NVSL),” the Department of Agriculture and Market stated.

“Both markets immediately closed and completed depopulation, cleaning, and disinfection and will now remain closed for a period of five days. They will be allowed to reopen following an additional inspection. In order to protect impacted businesses and farms, the Department releases county-level information regarding HPAI detections and not the names of the businesses.”

Animal welfare groups, health professionals, and concerned citizens continue to urge Gov. Hochul and city officials to act swiftly to close these markets and implement stricter regulations to ensure the safety of both the animals and the public.