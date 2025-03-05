Candidate Profile: Ramses Frias launches City Council campaign to restore pride in District 25

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Ramses Frias is platforming his campaign in the race for City Council District 25 on his unwavering dedication to his community and strong connections to the area.

District 25 covers the neighborhoods of Jackson Heights, Elmhurst, East Elmhurst, and Woodside. Shekar Krishnan is the current Council Member and is running for re-election. Other candidates include Shah Shahidul Haque and Ricardo Pacheco,

Born and raised in Elmhurst, Frias is running to be a voice for those who feel unheard and to restore a sense of pride and order to a neighborhood he has known all his life.

Frias has seen the neighborhood evolve over the years. He attended public school in the area from elementary to high school, giving him a deep understanding of the challenges his community faces.

For him, this is not just a political race—this is personal. He describes himself as a “regular Queens kid” who has watched his neighborhood decline, with issues ranging from crime to poor sanitation. His frustration with the lack of representation in his community led him to run for City Council.

As a father raising his own family in the same area, Frias is committed to creating a better environment for future generations. He speaks of the sense of responsibility he feels to not only care for his own family but also to speak up for others in the community who feel powerless.

One of the most pressing concerns for Frias is public safety. He points to what he describes as an ongoing problem with crime in the area, particularly “a safe haven for human trafficking” and illegal brothels that he says continue to operate in plain sight.

Despite efforts to shut them down, these businesses often reopen, making families feel unsafe in their own neighborhoods. For Frias, this issue hits close to home, as he believes that every family should be able to enjoy a sense of security and peace in their community.

In addition to public safety, sanitation is another critical issue for Frias. He highlights the unsightly conditions along Roosevelt Avenue, which he describes as being overrun with garbage and unsanitary behavior.

The lack of attention from local agencies has created a growing sense of disorder, leaving residents frustrated and concerned about their quality of life. Frias emphasizes that there needs to be more organization and a stronger focus on cleanliness to make the area livable and welcoming for everyone.

Frias has a clear vision for how to tackle these issues if elected. He believes that more law enforcement is essential to restore order and make the streets safer.

He advocates for strict penalties for criminals, stressing the importance of holding offenders accountable for their actions. He is determined to bring back a sense of discipline and structure to the district, which he feels has been lacking for far too long.

On the topic of sanitation, Frias calls for a more proactive approach from city agencies, particularly in cleaning up the streets and addressing issues like illegal dumping and public urination.

He envisions a neighborhood where cleanliness is prioritized, which would not only improve public health but also foster a more welcoming environment for both residents and visitors.

Affordable housing is another issue Frias feels strongly about. He acknowledges the struggles many families face when it comes to finding affordable homes and wants to ensure that his district is a place where everyone can live comfortably.

He advocates for policies that will make housing more accessible to working-class families and help keep the area affordable for those who have lived there for years.

Frias is vocal in his opposition to the “City of Yes” initiative, which aims to increase housing density and develop more housing in residential areas. He believes this could lead to unwanted commercial development that disrupts the residential character of neighborhoods like Elmhurst.

He feels that local residents’ homes should be respected and protected from encroaching businesses that don’t align with the community’s needs.

He is also strongly against congestion pricing, a proposal to charge vehicles entering certain parts of Manhattan in an effort to reduce traffic. Frias argues that this policy unfairly targets working-class families who already bear a heavy tax burden.

Frias says everyday people who live paycheck to paycheck should not be further penalized and that any new policies must consider the impact on these residents.

A passionate supporter of small businesses, Frias wants to foster a more unified and thriving business community in District 25. He believes that small businesses are the heart of the neighborhood, and he wants to help them flourish by encouraging greater community engagement and collaboration.

He envisions a district where local businesses not only succeed but also contribute to the overall cleanliness and vibrancy of the area.

Frias also wants to see new developments and higher-quality businesses, such as upscale restaurants, come to the district. He sees this as a way to highlight the unique culture of the area while ensuring that small businesses continue to thrive and grow.

He believes that by creating events like street fairs and supporting local entrepreneurs, the community can come together to make District 25 a more attractive and dynamic place to live.

Frias believes his authenticity and connection to the community make him stand out in this crowded race. Unlike some candidates, Frias is not a career politician—he’s someone who has lived in the district his entire life and understands its history and potential.

His personal investment in the neighborhood, coupled with his deep-rooted commitment to making it a better place for future generations, sets him apart.

For Frias, this isn’t just about politics—it’s about protecting and enhancing the place he calls home.

“This is where I grew up, and this is where I’m raising my family. District 25 is my home.”