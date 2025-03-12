New 16-story rental Trylon Tower opens in Rego Park, leasing now available

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Construction has completed for Trylon Tower, a new 16-story rental development at 98-81 Queens Blvd. in Rego Park.

The building contains 170 housing units, ranging in size from one-bedroom to three-bedroom, including one-bedroom and two-bedroom units that feature alcoves. The units range in price from $3,000-$6,000 a month in rent. Leasing is already available for some of the one-bedroom and two-bedroom units. Modern Spaces is handling the leasing of the building.

The building is inspired by the Art Deco era of 1920s and 1930s New York City, which was characterized by verticality, ornamentation and building materials such as plastics, metals and terra cotta. It also pays tribute to the former Trylon Theatre, which opened during the 1939 World’s Fair.

Developed by RJ Capital Holdings and designed by SLCE Architects, Trylon Tower is meant to bring much-needed housing in Rego Park during a time in which demand is extremely high and vacancy very low. The building’s mix of well-proportioned residences are designed to cater to people of various lifestyles, ranging from fist-time renters, to growing families to young professionals.

“Having witnessed the evolution of Rego Park over the years, we recognized the growing demand for a more luxurious experience. Trylon Tower is a timeless classic reimagined – honoring the neighborhood’s rich history while introducing a modern lifestyle with sought-after amenities,” said Michael Abramov of RJ Capital Holdings.

In keeping with honoring the neighborhood’s history and its Art Deco inspiration, Trylon Tower’s base facade is made of limestone, paying tribute to the architectural grandeur, cultural vibrancy and artistic innovation seen in the “Roaring 20s.”

Some of the notable amenities available to residents at Trylon Tower include a rooftop Sky Club with an indoor lounge, kitchenette and billiards, while also being seamlessly connected to a rooftop deck that offers views of New York City, a top-floor fitness center and a 5th-floor terrace with pergolas, a BBQ area and lounge seating.

Some of the other notable features at the building are full-service living, with a doorman, a ButterflyMX virtual doorman system and Salto keyless entry, luxury interiors, including a travertine lobby, quartzite countertops with waterfall islands, two-toned custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, plank wood flooring and high-end appliances, on-site parking, bike storage, rentable storage and a wash station for pets.

“Trylon Tower is more than just a striking addition to the skyline – it’s a catalyst for Rego Park’s continued growth. As one of the first major rental developments in the area in years, it marks a new era of residential opportunity along Queens Boulevard. For renters seeking a thoughtfully designed home in a vibrant neighborhood with seamless access to Manhattan, Trylon Tower offers an unparalleled living experience,” Modern Spaces Sales Director and Licensed Associate Real Estate Broker Alexander Pereira said.

For additional information on Trylon Tower, please visit trylontower.com.