Cord Meyer renews sponsorship of Friends of Crocheron & John Golden Park, cleanup event set for April 12

Cord Meyer Development will continue its role as Premier Sponsor of the Friends of Crocheron & John Golden Park for the fourth consecutive year, the company and organization announced jointly on Monday.

“All of us at Friends of Crocheron & John Golden Park are thrilled that Cord Meyer has again stepped up as our Premier Sponsor,” said Jessica Burke, founding president of the volunteer-run organization. “As a volunteer-run organization, we depend on outside funding to accomplish our many goals. It’s been a pleasure partnering with Cord Meyer these past three years and we look forward to their participation in 2025, beginning with the Cord Meyer Park Cleanup on Saturday, April 12th.”

Friends of Crocheron & John Golden Park was established in 2020 to support the stewardship of the 63-acre public green space at 214th Street and 35th Avenue. The organization works with NYC Parks to protect the environmental health of the park’s pond, woodlands, and gardens while promoting biodiversity, wildlife, and educational opportunities.

“One of our top priorities is to have a positive impact in the neighborhoods we do business,” said Joe Forgione, Cord Meyer vice president and Bay Terrace project lead. “Working with Jessica and her group is a great partnership between the two main meeting places for the neighborhood. Historically, Crocheron Park and the Bay Terrace Shopping Center are destinations where the entire community comes together.”

Cord Meyer, founded in 1904, is a longtime real estate developer and operator of retail, commercial, and residential properties in Queens. The company’s Bay Terrace Shopping Center, located less than a mile from Crocheron Park, has served as a community hub for decades.

The Bayside-based partnership will kick off the 2025 season with the Cord Meyer Park Cleanup scheduled for Saturday, April 12, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Volunteers will gather at the Tennis Court House at 215th Place and 33rd Road. Refreshments and free T-shirts will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. Registration is encouraged through the nonprofit’s website at www.crocheronpark.org/volunteer-registration.