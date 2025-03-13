Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

In the competitive race for the District 30 City Council seat, candidate Paul Pogozelski continues to build support, emphasizing public safety, neighborhood revitalization and small business growth as key priorities.

On Thursday, March 6, Pogozelski hosted a campaign fundraiser at Ocean Prime Bar and Restaurant, located at 64-14 Flushing Ave. in Maspeth. The event drew more than 80 attendees, including both longtime supporters and new backers, highlighting growing interest in his campaign.

The fundraiser, which began at 6:30 p.m. and continued into the evening, was a significant moment for the ‘Paul4NYC‘ campaign. Pogozelski’s team reported collecting over 450 signatures through door-to-door outreach, with plans to double that number in the coming weeks.

During the event, Pogozelski discussed his campaign platform, focusing on public safety, the preservation of parks and green spaces, affordable housing, and small business support. He also spoke about fostering stronger connections between local elected officials and the communities they serve.

“I think we’ve had enough of polished politicians coming in the neighborhood and telling us that they’re going to solve all of our problems,” Pogozelski said.

“Yes, I could help by working with the federal government, the state government, New York City Parks and the NYPD, but that means we have to have a working relationship with them first. We have to be able to clear these avenues, build these bridges, and really work together to build better relationships with our neighbors.”

Pogozelski serves as president of the Middle Village Roller Hockey League and the Middle Village Property Owners and Residents Association. For over eight years, he has worked closely with local residents, addressing community concerns and building strong relationships.

He emphasized the importance of keeping the neighborhood engaged through sports programs and community organizations, highlighting their role in fostering connections and civic participation.

“You would think that a sports program wouldn’t be so political, but it is. You have to do a lot around the neighborhood and stay active. That’s the one thing I try to teach these children, young adults, and residents about the neighborhood,” he continued.

“One of the goals that I’ve been trying to share around the neighborhood is to get more and more people involved in all different aspects of the area, whatever your interests are, and trying to make sure that those interests are championed.”

Among the many attendees was Frank Finocchio, a longtime Maspeth resident, who threw his support behind Pogozelski’s campaign.

“Paul cares about the neighborhood. He cares about the community. If I didn’t think he was the right person, I would never be endorsing him,” Finocchio stated. “I think we just need to get him in here, and I think that’s going to be good for the whole community.”

According to members of his campaign, support also came from members of Queens Community Board 5 and several other prominent figures who have yet to make their endorsements public due to “fear of retaliation from the current city council administration.”

The event also boosted Ocean Prime Bar and Restaurant, a small business that has endured financial challenges since the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the hardships, the restaurant has remained a popular gathering spot for local patrons, and the fundraiser contributed to its continued support.

As a small business owner himself, Pogozelski reiterated his commitment to directing city funding toward supporting local businesses in the district.

During the event, Pogozelski also addressed the broader political landscape, calling for a fresh approach focused on civil discourse and collaboration rather than division.

“The only word that we hear from our adversaries is the word ‘fight,’ and if we are going to fight for everything, then we’ll fall for anything,” he said.