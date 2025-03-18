Queens Village liquor shop sells winning TAKE 5 ticket

209 Wine & Liquors Inc. celebrates new TAKE 5 jackpot winner from March 13 drawing. Via Google Maps

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

One lucky Queens Village resident is celebrating a win after purchasing a top-prize-winning TAKE 5 ticket worth $16,957 for the March 13 evening drawing.

The winning ticket was sold at 209 Wine & Liquors Inc., located at 94-32 209th St. on the corner of Jamaica Ave. in Queens Village, according to the New York Lottery.

The TAKE 5 game, drawn twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., selects numbers from a field of one through 39. Players who match all five numbers win the top prize, which is determined based on sales and the number of winners in each draw. Winners have up to one year from the drawing date to claim their prize.

The New York Lottery, the largest and most profitable lottery in North America, continues to support public education across the state. In the 2023-2024 fiscal year, the lottery contributed a record $3.8 billion to benefit New York’s schools, ensuring that every ticket purchased helps fund education initiatives.

For those who may struggle with gambling addiction, help is available. The New York Problem Gambling Help website offers resources, while the toll-free confidential HOPEline (1-877-8-HOPENY / 1-877-846-7369) provides 24/7 support. New Yorkers can also text HOPENY (467369) for assistance.