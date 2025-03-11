Quantcast
Lucky block: Ridgewood stores across from each other sell winning Take 5 tickets months apart

ridgewood
Ridgewood minimart sells winning Take 5 ticket worth over $32K.
The New York Lottery announced that a top-prize winning ticket for the March 10 Take 5 Evening drawing was sold at Myrtle Minimart Inc. by the gas station, located at 64-40 Myrtle Ave. in Ridgewood. The winning ticket is worth $32,309.50.

Remarkably, this win comes just months after another lucky ticket was sold right across the street. On Dec. 27, 2024, a top-prize Take 5 Midday ticket worth $21,063 was purchased at Stop & Shop #0508, located at 64-66 Myrtle Ave. The two stores, separated only by a street, have now both produced winning Take 5 tickets within a span of just a few months.

Take 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39, with drawings held twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Players have up to one year from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.

The New York Lottery remains North America’s largest and most profitable lottery, contributing $3.8 billion in fiscal year 2023-2024 to benefit public schools across New York State.

For individuals struggling with a gambling addiction, or who know someone who is, help is available at NYProblemGamblingHelp.org, by calling New York’s toll-free confidential HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369), or texting HOPENY (467369). Standard text rates may apply.

