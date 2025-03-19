Owner of infamous ‘space shuttle’ bus in Ridgewood plans lawsuit after NYPD towing wrecks vehicle

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Robin Russell-French, the owner of the infamous “space shuttle” bus that was parked on Starr Street in Ridgewood, has explained why he could not move the vehicle and why he is now planning legal action after his bus was severely damaged during its recent removal.

The vehicle, which had been parked in the area for several months, became a source of controversy after complaints from neighbors and local politicians.

Russell-French, who invested his life savings into purchasing and refurbishing the bus, spoke out about the health struggles that kept him from moving the vehicle in a timely manner. Initially, Russell-French said he chose to park the bus on Starr Street because the area was already filled with dilapidated vehicles and garbage.

“Basically, I moved it there because that block was a disaster,” Russell-French explained. “It had, I think, like four other RVs that people were living in there. One of the guys had tapped into the electrical via a lamppost and had a 500-gallon water tank sitting on the sidewalk. So I thought, hey, this is a block where people don’t care so much and it looks like garbage already, so I should be good for a while there.”

The situation quickly turned sour as Russell-French stated that a local RV resident became upset upon noticing the bus, feeling that it drew unwanted attention to the block. Despite this, Russell-French remained committed to moving the bus as soon as he could.

However, Russell-French’s plans were hindered by his struggle with Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS), a rare and incurable disease that causes chronic pain, muscle weakness, and other debilitating symptoms. He explained that the disease made it difficult for him even to address basic tasks, let alone move a large bus.

“Literally every day, I’m trying to sort out my health. I have CRPS, and it’s an incurable disease,” he said. “You just get these little windows of opportunity to treat it, and I’m missing them. I goofed. I apologized to everybody for the eyesore and loss of parking spots, but that block looked like garbage to begin with.”

Despite his best efforts to prioritize his health, Russell-French says he was constantly battling intense pain, which led him to miss crucial moments to act.

“It’s such a devastating disease,” he continued. “Every day is more pain and new torture. I’ve lost 65 pounds of muscle.”

Under city regulations, oversized vehicles like RVs are required to be moved every 24 hours. On March 11, after months of complaints, the bus was towed by the NYPD, with support from Council Member Robert Holden’s team.

The removal process, however, ended roughly when the bus was towed under a bridge, which it did not fit under, resulting in significant damage to the top deck. The incident was caught on camera and shared across social media, with viewers shocked by the destruction.

Russell-French, devastated by the damage, expressed his frustration and disappointment.

“I had it looking quite nice in there. My life savings went into this bus. It cost me $28,000 to begin with,” he said. “I bought it with the intention of having events in it and it being a cultural center. Instead of my landlords are going to yell at me and my neighbors are going to complain, I figured I could just tow it away when necessary.”

Now, Russell-French is planning to take legal action against the city for what he views as an unjustified invasion of his property.

“The thing is registered as an RV,” Russell-French explained. “When it’s parked, it has rights. You need a warrant to go in there, and they went in and busted my door open. They also went into my bedroom and into my belongings. That’s breaking and entering.”

Although Russell-French acknowledges that filing criminal charges may not result in significant action, he remains determined to seek justice through the legal system. He remarked that he has lawyers “bidding” for his case.

“I’ve already filed a notice of claim online. I’m just waiting for the right lawyer,” he said. “They all say it’s a cut-and-dry case.”

Council Member Holden, who had long been vocal about the bus’s presence on Starr Street, celebrated its removal, calling it an “eyesore” and thanking the various agencies involved in the process.

“The space shuttle monstrosity on Starr Street is gone!” Holden wrote on social media. “Thanks to the hard work of our agencies and the follow-through of Alicia Vaichunas, Phil Wong, and Daniel Kurzyna, this eyesore is finally on its way to the pound.”

Alicia Vaichunas, a candidate for City Council District 30, also praised the effort to remove the bus, noting that the community had reached its limit and local officials needed to act.

“When the community is at its wits’ end, ignored by those who promised action, we don’t wait—we step in. With the help of Council Member Robert Holden, the Juniper Park Civic Association, NYPD, ESU, Traffic, FDNY, Sanitation, and a private tow company, VMA Towing, we finally removed the spaceship bus off Starr Street for good,” Vaichunas said.

“Even though this was outside the district, we took action when others wouldn’t, rallying agencies and getting it done. A huge thank you to our first responders, city agencies, and the neighbors who came together to make this happen. This is what real leadership looks like—delivering results, not empty promises.”

Another City Council candidate Paul Pogozelski, who had previously campaigned for the removal of the bus, also expressed satisfaction with its removal, praising the collaboration between local agencies and politicians to resolve the issue.

“As a newcomer to the political scene, it’s great to see how well the Juniper Park Civic Association collaborated with the Office of Council Member Robert Holden to address this issue,” Pogozelski stated.

“This is why my focus remains on building positive relationships within the community and empowering neighbors to speak up when they feel something is wrong.”

While Russell-French’s legal battle is just beginning, the removal of the bus marks a significant moment in the conflict between local residents and the unconventional vehicle.