U.S. Navy honors Whitestone native with Sailor of the Year award for excellence in medicine

A Whitestone sailor has been named the 2024 Sailor of the Year for U.S. Navy Medicine, recognizing his exceptional service and leadership.

Petty Officer 2nd Class Ronald Baretela, was recently honored as the 2024 Sailor of the Year for U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (USNMRTC) Naples and U.S. Naval Hospital (USNH) Naples, Italy.

Baretela, a 2017 graduate of World Journalism Preparatory School, also earned a degree from Purdue Global University in 2025.

The prestigious Sailor of the Year award recognizes enlisted sailors who exhibit exceptional leadership, sustained superior performance, and unwavering professionalism.

“Being named Sailor of the Year was something I never thought I would attain,” Baretela said. “It’s just as much a representation of the team I work with rather than just myself. I’m honored to be selected, and I will continue to lead the new generation of sailors and guide them through our mission set by the United States Navy.”

Baretela believes that his background in Whitestone helped him develop essential skills that contributed to his success.

“Growing up near New York City taught me how to have a conversation with anyone about anything,” Baretela said. “The ability to network and meet people from all over the world was something I gained growing up, and has been instrumental in the success of my career.”

Baretela has proudly served in the Navy for seven years. Reflecting on his path to service, he recalls his decision to join the Navy after an early setback in high school.

“In 10th grade, I failed English and I decided then that college wasn’t the route for me,” Baretela said. “That summer, I went to the recruiter’s office. I was forced to go to school, but I chose to join the Navy. It was the best decision I ever made.”

Now serving as a hospital corpsman, Baretela takes great pride in helping others succeed within the Navy.

“My favorite part about being a hospital corpsman and a sailor in general is the ability to train new hospital corpsmen and sailors,” Baretela said. “The ability to help another attain their personal/professional goals is one of the greatest feelings someone can have.”

USNMRTC Naples and USNH Naples serve approximately 9,800 personnel and their families, supporting 62 U.S. Navy tenant commands and forces from 22 nations. The community hospital, with a branch health clinic at Capodichino and a Navy Fleet Liaison Detachment at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Germany, provides exceptional healthcare services to personnel deployed in the region.

As the Navy celebrates its 250th anniversary this year, Baretela reflects on the service’s ongoing global mission.

“Serving in the Navy is fighting for those back home,” Baretela said. “It is also guiding young men and women to become the best versions of themselves, including myself.”

Baretela has achieved many milestones during his career. Among his proudest accomplishments is mentoring eight of his sailors to earn their Fleet Marine Force (FMF) pin and seeing two sailors receive meritorious promotions.

“My proudest accomplishment in the Navy came when eight of my sailors earned their FMF pin, and when two of my sailors got meritoriously promoted,” Baretela said. “Being able to achieve my personal goals and accomplishments has been amazing, but I learned that seeing people I have personally trained succeed is a far better feeling. It is also the reason why I will continue to serve.”