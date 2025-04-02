Five Queens youth teams among NYC leagues sponsored by Spectrum

Spectrum is teaming up with TeamSnap to sponsor 10 local youth sports teams.

Major internet carrier Spectrum is sponsoring 10 local New York City youth sports leagues as part of a new community-driven initiative.

Spectrum has entered a three-year partnership with TeamSnap, a youth sports management platform, to support youth teams city-wide.

Five Queens-based teams, Auburndale Soccer Club (Bayside), Big Apple Youth Soccer League (Astoria), Brooklyn Falcons Baseball (Ozone Park), Elmjack Little League (East Elmhurst), and Forest Hills Youth Athletic Association (Forest Hills), are part of this cohort of participating soccer, baseball, and softball teams.

Funding from this program will provide branded jerseys, field signs, and custom communications for teams. The sponsorship aims to help reduce the cost of participation on the sports teams while providing need-based scholarships for players and new equipment for athletes.

Spectrum’s partnership with TeamSnap dates back to the fall of 2023. To date, Spectrum supports 240 leagues annually across its service carrier network, which reaches various corners of the United States. By 2027, Spectrum will sponsor over 720 youth sports leagues nationwide through the partnership with TeamSnap.

Mike Williams, Spectrum’s regional vice president of the NYC Region, said that the partnership between TeamSnap and Spectrum is a “home run” for families in the NYC region.

“Our support of TeamSnap will provide essential resources, funding, and memorable experiences to inspire young athletes in New York City, foster a lifelong love for their sport, and create opportunities that extend beyond the field,” Williams said.

Milo Kaminsky, a board member of Elmjack Little League, said that the sponsorship program helped enrich the experience for young players further. “Spectrum’s sponsorship of Elmjack Little League helped fund upgrades to our facilities and equipment, enhancing the overall experience for players and fans alike,” he said. “Their support helped create a more welcoming and enjoyable environment for everyone who comes out to enjoy the games.”

Team Snap is a sports team management app that provides coaches and managers with a direct platform for scheduling, payments, rosters, and other club-related activities.