Victoria’s Secrets: A wonderful week

I had the opportunity to enjoy an extraordinary seven-course meal prepared by the brilliant young chefs on Gordon Ramsay’s show Next Level Chef.

The chefs, whose creativity and skills are on full display on Season 4 of Gordon Ramsey’s show, gathered together to create a seven-course meal with each dish more delicious than the one before. The dinner for 26 people was held at Gratitude Garden Farm in Loxahatchee Groves, about 45 minutes from Palm Beach. The site is a farm for mushroom growing and a Glam Camp.

Joseph Chammas, the owner of the farm, greeted us. He runs the mushroom farm supplying South Florida restaurants with his organic product and also offers guestrooms, cooking and farming classes at his Glam Camp, serving farm-to-table meals.

That night, the celebrity chefs used his outdoor kitchen to prepare the feast we enjoyed.

Before the meal, I toured his Glam Camp featuring domed cabins, including one named Joy, which is my daughter Elizabeth’s middle name — she brought us such joy when she was born, we gave her that name.

Inside the domed cabin is a countertop kitchen, as well as beds and a terrace with a beautiful view of a stream running through the property.

He also rents his farm to groups like yoga masters and people who want to offer their clients a retreat and thought-provoking time away from the “real world.”

Learn more at gratitudegardenfarm.com.

My taste buds exploded as I enjoyed the extraordinary meal prepared by the masterful chefs — Austin Beckett, Brandon Rogers, Maryam Ishtiaq, Bobby Hicks and Ashley Del Rosario.

Lucky for me, one of the employees at the hotel where I was staying invited me to experience her husband Austin’s cooking.

Talent abounds in our world and I was blessed to be part of it. I experienced food, both as an art to the eye and to the taste buds!

Later in the week, I attended the International Boat Show in West Palm Beach, where I got to visit Princess Yachts for a cocktail party and stunning views of what seemed like endless boats lined up on the piers.

Another old friend had models wearing bridal gowns she created and sells in her shop, Designer Row, off Worth Avenue in Palm Beach.

Christina Wilson, from First Citizens Bank, had invited me to the International Boat Show and then the next day to a lecture featuring star broker Ryan Serhan talking about the exploding Florida real estate market.

Earlier in the day he had opened an office in Jupiter to add to his other offices in Southern Florida. He’s wisely betting big on the market down here that is exploding!

What a week it was to meet extraordinary people and share their worlds!

Bill O’Reilly invited me to attend his first taping of his proposed new show, Three Americans Live featuring Chris Cuomo and Stephen A. Smith at the Westbury Music Fair.

