Photos: Chabad of Forest Hills North hosts 11th annual ‘Chanukah on the Park’ celebration

By Ethan Marshall and Ramy Mahmoud Posted on
Several families braved the cold weather to take part in the Chanukah on the Park celebration at Yellowstone Municipal Park.
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

The Chabad of Forest Hills North hosted its 11th annual “Chanukah on the Park” celebration on Sunday, Dec. 14, at Yellowstone Municipal Park, located at 68-01 Yellowstone Blvd. in Forest Hills.

The event, which culminated in the lighting of an 18-foot-tall menorah, was meant to celebrate the first night of Chanukah.

Attendees also enjoyed Jewish European and Lubavitch Niggunim music from DJ Jordan, BMX bike stunts, delicious warm meals from the Manishewitz food truck, a 30-foot high chocolate coin drop by the FDNY and more.

DJ Jordan entertained attendees with music. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
The Manishewitz food truck provided much-needed warm meals to those on hand. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Members of the FDNY were also present to take part in the festivities. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Break dancers dazzled spectators at the event. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Multiple local elected officials, including Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, Council Member Lynn Schulman, U.S. Rep. Grace Meng, state Sen. Joseph P. Addabbo Jr. and Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz, were on hand to take in the festivities.

(Left to right) Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, Rep. Grace Meng and New York City Council Member Lynn Schulman at the Chanukah on the Park celebration. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

Many of the local leaders discussed the importance of holding an event like this, especially in the wake of the deadly mass shooting at a Chanukah celebration in Australia.

There was an increased police presence at the Chanukah on the Park celebration following a mass shooting at a Chanukah celebration in Australia. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
“We’ll always stand with this community, through its challenges, through the good times, in the bad times. And I just wanted to be here to make sure that you know and to reaffirm that we stand with you during Hanukkah and beyond, and that, yes, you should be able to come out free of fear,” Richards said. “And let’s thank the men and women of the NYPD as well, who’ve done a phenomenal job across this borough in ensuring that we can be safe.”

Richards addresses attendees of the event. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

“We always have to show that there’s light instead of darkness,” Schulman said. “With what happened in Australia today, we have to doubly make sure that everybody is out talking about the light and not the dark.”

“Now we’re coming out and we’re showing support,” Katz said. “We are mourning, and we are working to make sure that if anyone else is yelling, we are yelling louder and that we are celebrating our holidays, because that’s what we do. If we don’t do it, who is? I want to thank everyone for coming out and showing the support.”

Katz speaks at the event. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

This event was made possible thanks in large part to public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, in partnership with the New York City Council and Council Member Schulman.

