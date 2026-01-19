Amid uncertain world, young Jewish adults unite in solidarity

Over 1,000 Jewish people from all around the world came to New York City to take part in the International Young Jewish Professionals Leadership Summit.

More than 1,000 Jews, mostly in their 20s and 30s, from around the world united over the past week in New York City to share experiences, hear lectures, make connections and build bridges with relationships.

They arrived, spending time in Queens, Brooklyn and Manhattan, from places ranging from Montana to Miami; Brooklyn to Birmingham, Alabama; London to Taiwan; Australia to South America; Singapore, Estonia, France and all over the United States, finding similarities and solidarity in a post-Oct. 7 world.

Young people from around 100 cities and 30 countries united for the Chabad Young Professionals Encounter, also described as the International Young Jewish Professionals Leadership Summit.

“We’re celebrating our identity,” said Avi Winner, a spokesman for Chabad, which organized the four-day event. “A big part of it is being able to connect with Jewish leaders from around the world, seeing how they live over there and applying it back home.”

A global Jewish organization in 110 nations, Chabad organized the event, including workshops, trips and speakers from around the world.

Eliya Cohen, who spent 505 days as a hostage in Gaza after being kidnapped on Oct. 7, 2023, spoke as did Igor Tulchinsky, founder of quantitative hedge fund WorldQuant.

Teddy Raskin, a startup founder and philanthropist, spoke to hundreds at the Queensborough Community College Performing Arts Center. Universal Records singer Shulem Lemmer performed.

“Personally, it amazed me to see that we’re not that different,” said Emmanuelle Ceddaha, 27, from Paris. “We kind of have the same life, because we’re Jewish. We all know the same songs. We were able to celebrate together like we knew each other.”

More than 1,000 lit candles, while hundreds more 10,000 miles away in Australia did the same, united virtually in the Bondi Solidarity Concert, remembering victims of the Chanukah terrorist attack that killed 15, including two local Chabad rabbis who organized that event.

“Our young community might have felt a little far away because of the physical distance,” Rabbi Ulman, who helped organize the Bondi Beach gathering, said via screen. “We feel closer than ever.”

Rabbi Mendy Kotlarsky, Executive Director at Chabad World Headquarters, called each person “a light and a leader.”

“When they try to extinguish our light, our response is to increase it,” Rabbi Kotlarsky added, announcing 10 new Chabad Young Professionals locations worldwide.

Peace amid a turbulent world

Amid concerns in the Middle East and antisemitism, many said antisemitism increased their own awareness and sense of Jewish identity, such as Elliot Goldman, 20, from Palm Beach, Florida.

“It’s made me more Jewish,” Goldman said. “In a time when most people go and run away or hide or duck, it’s important that you stand up and step into it.”

Others at the event said that rather than stepping back, they were stepping up at a time when attacks were more common.

“Especially since Oct. 7, there’s been an awakening of Jewish engagement,” Winner said. “The way we fight antisemitism is by doubling down who we are.”

Some Jews said ignorance often precedes and follows violence. “There’s more antisemitism,” Romi Artzy, 23, from Miami, said. “People complain that Oct. 7 never happened.”

Community, connection

Visitors also talked about thriving communities around the world, while others discovered temporary community in New York City.

“There is a huge community,” said Benjamin Dray, 28, of Paris. “There are communities in the 17th and 19th arrondissements.”

Ceddaha said there are about 500,000 Jews in France, although some “made Aliyah” or moved to Israel. “If I go to Shabbat dinner, there will be 60 people I don’t know,” she said. “I’ll connect with them.”

Others came from London, which they said has a large Jewish community, although some moved there from abroad. “It’s strong, thriving, going well,” said Rabbi Yitzchok Schochet, who moved from Canada and now leads Mill Hill Synagogue in London. “We all walk loud and proud as Jews as we go and we will continue.”

Community and courage

Still others arrived from locations with few Jews, enjoying the presence of community and companionship.

“They never imagined being surrounded by so many Jews,” said Rabbi Nissi Lepkivker, of Chabad Young Professionals in Crown Heights. “Coming from a small Jewish community and being in a place with 1,000 young adults from around the world is uplifting.”

Some described living in areas with few Jews where they stood out due to their heritage. “In Estonia, you’re always explaining what it means to be a Jew,” Jacob Kasper, 27, from Estonia, said. “Sometimes you need a place to recharge. This weekend recharged me physically and spiritually.”

Evan Gravitt, 23, from Whitefish, Montana, which he described as the “most beautiful place” he ever lived, said there are few Jews where he lives.

“People come up to me and say I’m the first Jew they ever met. They want to know what it’s like to be Jewish,” Gravitt said. “It’s a humbling experience to live there and come here.”

He said he told a possible employer he couldn’t work Friday nights or Saturdays, explaining Shabbat and being hired.

“I learned that there are people who don’t understand what Shabbat is,” Gravitt, a pediatric mental health specialist, added. “I bring my values and share my values.”

While France may have many Jews, some French Jews said antisemitism is very real and present. “In my city, wearing a kippah has become an act of courage,” said Jonathan Pachter, 29, from Paris. “Seeing successful Jewish professionals here living proudly gives us strength.”

Meeting place

While there are many groups for children and older adults, this event catered to those in their twenties and thirties, an in-between age too old for one group and too young for the other.

“They are all searching for something more, for community,” said Rabbi Nissi Lepkivker. “We find the biggest issue with young adults these days is they’re struggling with loneliness.”

Others said the event focused on a crucial age as people make important career and life choices. “So many are post-university and take longer to get married,” Schochet said. “So many in the single world look for their soul mate.”

Artzy came to meet people as well as attend any seminars and hear speakers. “I haven’t met somebody yet,” she said. “I’m open to meeting at the moment.”

Many ended their stay with a trip to Cambria Heights, where the Lubbavicher Rebbe is buried, writing letters they leave, seeking soulmates, success and health.

“Whatever you need in life,” said Ziv Attia, 28, who came with six people from San Diego. “You write what comes from your heart.”

Goldman said he felt energy coming from connection when people sharing common bonds unite.

“There is a concentration of a specific kind of energy when you have all these people who carry a certain light inside of them,” Goldman said. “If someone who doesn’t have a connection comes here, they will feel that connection.”