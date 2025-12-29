Dunkin’ celebrates grand reopening of remodeled Jamaica location with $3K donation to Project Hope Charities

(Left to right) Project Hope Charities Outreach and Community Liaison Shaunte Gibson-Lampart, Dunkin’ Franchisee Fatma Rowzani, Queens Community Board 12 Chair Rev. Charlene Thorbs, Dunkin’ Franchisee Yaseen Rowzani, Dunkin’ Franchisee Jimmy Multani, Jamaica Dunkin’ Manager Irin Jhumu, Office of New York State Senator Leroy Comrie Community Liaison Anthony Harrison, New York State Assemblymember Alicia Hyndman, Jamaica Community Leader Apostle Melvin Artis and Queens Community Board Community Coordinator Anikie Singh celebrate the reopening of the remodeled Dunkin’ at 165-25 Liberty Ave. in Jamaica.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held to mark the reopening of the newly remodeled Dunkin’ location at 165-25 Liberty Ave. in Jamaica on Wednesday, Dec. 17.

The Dunkin’ leadership team, New York State Assemblymember Alicia Hyndman, members of Queens Community Board 12 and representatives from state Sen. Leroy Comrie’s office took part in the commemorative ribbon-cutting before community members and Dunkin’ fans visited the refurbished location.

When the location officially opened at 9 a.m., the first 100 customers received a free medium hot or iced coffee for 100 days. There was also a Dunkin’ prize wheel on hand for customers to spin for a chance to win free Dunkin’ merchandise. Visitors of the location had the opportunity to use the Dunkin’ photobooth at the celebration as well.

The grand reopening of the Liberty Avenue Dunkin’ was commemorated by Dunkin’ franchisee Jamaica Donuts through a $3,000 donation to Project Hope Charities, in conjunction with the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation. A humanitarian and community-based organization, Project Hope Charities offers numerous services for the poor, low-income, working poor and homeless in the Jamaica community and across Greater New York City.

“Project Hope Charities extends our heartfelt thanks to Yaseen Rowzani and Jamaica Donuts for their generous support and meaningful donation,” Project Hope Charities Outreach and Community Liaison Shaunte Gibson-Lampart said. “This contribution will further our mission and strengthen our ongoing efforts to serve and uplift our community. We are deeply grateful for Dunkin’s commitment to making a positive impact and for standing with us in bringing hope and support to those who need it most.”

The Dunkin’ at 165-25 Liberty Ave. is open every day from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m.