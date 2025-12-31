Flushing Town Hall to host diverse Lunar New Year lineup

Flushing Town Hall will host a diverse selection of Lunar New Year events to celebrate the Year of the Red Horse.

Flushing Town Hall will host a diverse lineup of Korean, Chinese, Japanese, Taiwanese and Mongolian programs to celebrate Lunar New Year in January.

The performing arts center, located at 137-35 Northern Blvd. in Flushing, will celebrate the Year of the Red Horse with a series of exhibitions, concerts and ceremonies starting Jan. 23 and runnnig until March 1.

Events showcased at Flushing Town Hall during the Lunar New Year celebrations aim to celebrate Chinese, Taiwanese, Korean, Japanese and Mongolian artists and traditions.

The center will host a free Lunar New Year exhibition throughout the entire five-week event, celebrating the vitality and courage of the Year of the Red Horse.

Red Horizon: Art, Heritage, New Energy has been curated by Flushing Town Hall teaching artist Stephanie Lee and includes works from more than a dozen distinguished artists of Asian descent, including Jae Hi Ahn, Eugenie Chao, April Chong and Lee herself.

Lee, a Korean-American visual artist who founded the Garage Art Center, explores the intersection of cultural heritage and contemporary life through storytelling and symobolism.

Artist Sei Ryun Chun will open the Lunar New Year celebrations with a Korean Tea Ceremony from 6-8 p.m. on Jan. 23, inviting guests to raise a cup to new beginnings at the free opening reception.

Flushing Town Hall will host Korean fusion group Insun Park & Generals on Jan. 31, offering guests a chance to experience a “groundbreaking fusion” of rock, Korean traditional music and mask dance rhythms. Tickets for the concert, which kicks off at 7 p.m., start at $25 for advanced general admission and $20 for members. General admission tickets will be available for $30 on the day of the concert, with a $25 rate available for members.

Lee will then hold a hands-on painting workshop at the center from 2-3:30 p.m. on Feb. 21, providing a step-by-step guide for participants to create their own horse painting. The workshop, which costs $12 for general admission and $10 for members, will teach participants about Korean folk art Minhwa.

Later on Feb. 21, Flushing Town Hall will host the 6th Annual Crazy Talented Asians & Friends (CTAF) Animation Festival for Short Films and Motion Design, showcasing work from talented animators across the globe. The event kicks off at 5 p.m., with a mixer planned for 6:30 p.m., allowing guests to talk with artists, jurors and professionals from the animation industry.

Tickets for the festival are available at $20 for screen-only admission and $30 for screening and mixer tickets. Members and sudents with valid IDs can avail of $15 tickets for screen-only tickets and $25 for the screening-mixer combo.

Flushing Town Hall will host its final special event for Lunar New Year on Feb. 22 with a traditional Mongolian concert at 2:15 p.m. Mongolian group Tuvergen Band is set to introduce audiences to the distinctive musical and cultural traditions of Mongolia at the Feb. 22 concerts, providing deep connection to the natural world.

Early bird prices are available for the concert, with general admission starting at $15 and member prices starting at $12. Prices rise to $20 and $15 respectively on the day of the concert.

Ellen Kodadek, executive and artistic director of Flushing Town Hall, said the series of planned Lunar New Year events at the center will help to celebrate the “rich traditions” of countries across Asia.

“We look forward to gathering with our neighbors to honor the cultural heritage of so many families here in Flushing and around the city, and to showcase the many extraordinary local and international artists who enrich our stages,” Kodadek said. “This shared celebration brings people together and reflects the spirit of Queens.”