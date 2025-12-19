The western Queens dining scene continues to evolve with new flavors popping up on every corner of Astoria and Long Island City. Whether you’re craving a low-lit cocktail bar for Friday night or a sweet weekend treat, the local dining scene has never been more vibrant with new openings each month.

If you’re looking for somewhere new to explore this weekend, here are some of the latest openings in Astoria and Long Island City.

Mochi and Cream

Mochi and Cream is hosting a grand opening event on Saturday, Dec. 20, with buy-one-get-one-free specials for the entire weekend. The new shop offers handmade mochi, gelato and bubble tea, providing a one-stop destination for delicious sweets and a perfect spot to meet with friends or stop by for an after-dinner treat.

28-53 Steinway St., Astoria

929-395-7230

Instagram: @mochiandcreamnyc

Smasha

Smasha recently opened in LIC, offering hearty burgers made with grass-fed beef, as well as French fries and chicken cooked in beef tallow. The new addition offers a cheat day meal with a little less guilt, including options like sweet potato fries and milkshakes with flavors like cookies and cream and strawberry.

43-40 12th St., LIC

718-433-9091

smashany.com

Instagram: @smashany

Willoughby Bar

A new cocktail bar just opened in Astoria with seasonal cocktails and locally based drinks like East Coast wine and New York-based beer. The space was founded by the same team behind Bench Flour Bakers, offering a new cozy space in the neighborhood to connect with friends over drinks and bar snacks on weekends and after work.

43-08 25th Ave., Astoria

Instagram: @willoughbyastoria

Cookies and Cream Pastry Shop

Cookies and Cream Pastry Shop expanded to a second Queens location in LIC at the end of November. The bakery makes custom cakes for special occasions and has a bakery with cake slices, cake pops, cookies, Italian pastries and much more. The cafe has plenty of seating for meet-ups or a midday break, perfect for savoring a cup of coffee and a fresh pastry.

12-11 Jackson Ave., LIC

347-507-0134

ccpastryshop.com

Instagram: @cookiesandcreampastryshop

Mezcaluna

Mezcaluna recently opened in Astoria, serving delicious Mexican cuisine in a sleek and stylish venue. The new addition serves dishes like lamb birria tacos, short ribs and lobster marinated in an al pastor style, as well as cocktails and desserts. The new restaurant also offers happy hour specials and a bottomless brunch on weekends.

3-02 34th Ave., Astoria

347-956-5061

Instagram: @mezcaluna.nyc

Origin Cafe

Origin Cafe opened at the beginning of December, offering a cozy and intimate atmosphere for breakfast or lunch during the day, and a cocktail bar at night with a list of specialty cocktails, wine and beer. The evening menu also includes pairing plates to elevate guests’ cocktail experience, featuring options such as marinated olives and almonds, pear and prosciutto crostini and chocolate espresso mousse.

23-11 44th Drive, LIC

718-255-3630

origincafelic.com

Instagram: @originlic