Housing lottery underway for 50 units at Nova Astoria, rent starts at $1,913

New York City has launched a housing lottery for 50 housing units at Nova Astoria, an 8-story residential building at 11-14 35th Ave. in Astoria.

The building will have 152 residential units, with 102 being at market rate. Of the 50 set aside for the housing lottery, 19 are for those earning 70% of the area median income and with an asset limit of $113,400, another 25 are for those earning 90% of the area median income and with an asset limit of $145,800 and the last 6sixunits are for those earning 130% of the area median income and with an asset limit of $210,600.

Five of the apartments at 70% of the area median income are one-bedroom units, which can house no more than three people. The monthly rent for these units is $1,913. Each household must have an annual income that totals $71,212-$102,060.

The other 14 apartments at 70% of the area median income are two-bedroom units, which are capable of housing up to five people. Rent for these units is $2,279 a month. Residents of a unit must combine to earn $85,680-$122,500 a year.

Apartments at 90% of the area income include 17 one-bedroom units with a monthly rent of $2,496 and a required combined annual income of $91,200-$131,220 for each household.

There are also eight more two-bedroom units at 90% of the area median income that cost $2,978 a month in rent and require an annual household income ranging from $109,646-$157,500.

Three of the apartments available at 130% of the area median income are one-bedroom units. They cost $2,751 a month in rent. Those living in one of these units must be earning $99,943-$189,540 a year.

Another three two-bedroom units are available at 130% of the area median income for $3,048 a month. Residents of one of these units must combine to earn $112,046-$227,500 annually.

Each unit at Nova Astoria is equipped with washers, dryers, dishwashers, air conditioning, smart controls for heating and cooling, hardwood floors, high-speed internet, intercommunication devices, energy-efficient appliances and high-end kitchen appliances, countertops and finishes. The washers and dryers come with a monthly fee of $35. Hot water is included in the cost of rent, but tenants will be responsible for electricity, including the stove and heat.

Other amenities available at Nova Astoria include a gym, a yoga and dance studio, a lounge, a business center, co-working space, a children’s playroom, rooftop and outdoor terraces with barbecue grills and a chef’s prep area, covered parking garages, bike storage lockers, common area WiFi, a recycling center, security cameras, package lockers, a virtual doorman, an elevator and an accessible entrance. Additional fees apply for access to the gym, the yoga and dance studio, the lounge, the co-working space, the children’s playroom, the rooftop and outdoor terraces with the barbecue grills and chef’s prep kitchen, the covered parking and bike storage lockers.

Smoking is not allowed at Nova Astoria. Residents are allowed to have up to two pets per household, as long as they combine to weigh no more than 50 pounds. There are no pet fees. Breed restrictions apply. Dog owners would be able to take advantage of the dog washing station available at Nova Astoria, as well as the nearby dog park.

There is convenient access to mass transportation via multiple nearby bus stops that provide service for the Q13, Q27, Q28, Q31 and Q76 lines. The Bayside and Auburndale Long Island Rail Road stations are also near the property.

Jogging/walking/bike paths are also within close proximity to Nova Astoria. This includes in outdoor areas like Crocheron Park, Raymond O’Connor Park and the Bayside Fields. Additionally, the property is close to schools like Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Academy.

Nova Astoria was designed by S. Wieder Architect. It is currently being developed by the VAJA Group.

Those who intend to apply for housing at Nova Astoria must meet the housing and income size requirements. Applications must be postmarked or submitted online by Feb. 9, 2026. Qualified applicants must also meet additional selection criteria.

Anyone interested in applying for this housing lottery can do so online by clicking here. Applications can also be requested via mail by sending a self-addressed envelope to Nova Astoria, c/o Affordable for NY, 365 Flushing Ave., Suite 505, Brooklyn, NY 11205.