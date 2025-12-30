Muggers wanted for targeting a man in Springfield Gardens and running off with just $20: NYPD

Cops are looking for these suspects, who allegedly robbed a man in Springfield Gardens after shoving him to the ground before stealing his wallet and cellphone.

Police from the 116th Precinct are looking for two muggers who allegedly robbed a 30-year-old man on a residential street in Springfield Gardens on the night of Saturday, Nov. 22.

Police say the victim was in front of a home at 137-41 Thurston St. at around 7:45 p.m. when he was approached by two masked men who shoved him to the ground and forcibly removed his wallet, which contained his debit card, personal identification, $20 in cash and his cellphone, before running off northbound on Thurston Street toward 135th Avenue. The victim was not injured during the robbery, and his cellphone was later found nearby.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspects, who each have dark complexions. One had mid-length locs and wore a black hooded sweatshirt with blue and red lettering, black sweatpants with white designs, gray sneakers and a blue face mask. His accomplice wore a black hooded jacket over a black sweatshirt, ripped blue jeans, black sneakers and a black face mask.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to their arrest and indictment.

Anyone with information regarding this robbery investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Through Dec. 28, the 116th Precinct has reported 77 robberies so far this year, four fewer than the 81 reported at the same point in 2024, a decline of 4.9%, according to the most recent CompStat report.