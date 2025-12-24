‘Glide through the cosmos’ at NYSCI’s interactive Space Glide rink

Guests glide through NYSCI’s “Space Glide” rink. Photo via the New York Hall of Science.

The New York Hall of Science (NYSCI) has opened Space Glide, an interactive rink allowing guests to “glide through the cosmos” for the next two months.

The rink, which opened on Friday, Dec. 19, will be open until Feb. 22 at NYSCI, located at 47-01 111th St. in Corona.

Space Glide features no ice or skates and instead features an eco-friendly, ice-like surface called “Glice,” a polymer-based substance that does not require people to wear skates. Visitors can glide around the Glice in special sock-like “booties” provided by NYSCI, making the rink accessible to people of all ages and abilities.

The rink will also feature projections on the Glice and around the room to simulate gliding through space, NYSCI said. The museum said the rink aims to provide an “intergalactic adventure” for visitors of all ages by combining the thrill of gliding with the “awe of space exploration.”

Space-themed projections at the newly opened rink include an array of open source imagery provided by NASA.

Space Glide is free with entry to NYSCI during regular hours and costs $6 during free admission hours on Fridays between 2 and 5 p.m. Cool Culture pass holders can also pay $6 to visit the rink without having to enter the museum.