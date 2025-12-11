If you’re searching for the perfect holiday meet-up, there’s still plenty of time to savor Ovelia’s signature sweet and savory Greek treats, straight from Astoria to their booth in Bryant Park’s festive Winter Village.

The neighborhood gem, located at 34-01 30th Ave. in Astoria, has been capturing the hearts of New Yorkers and tourists alike with a range of satisfying snacks, including hot and fresh loukoumades, handcrafted feta cubes, and drinks to warm the soul, like their Greek coffee.

Bryant Park’s European-inspired open-air market showcases a diverse array of eateries, local makers and brands from throughout New York City. The market features nearly 200 booths, including apparel and accessories, artwork, jewelry, health and beauty products, and games. The market wouldn’t be complete without the addition of delicious food from throughout the five boroughs, from burgers to dumplings, pastries and other treats. Whether guests are looking for a special gift or want to satisfy their cravings after an afternoon of ice skating, the market highlights the art, culture, and diversity that the city has to offer.

Ovelia has been a fixture in the western Queens community for nearly 20 years, after first opening in 2006 by brothers Peter and Chris Giannakas. The restaurant is renowned for its modern Greek dishes and sleek, stylish atmosphere, featuring popular dishes such as grilled octopus, baklava pancakes for brunch, and their sesame-crusted feta cubes drizzled with Greek honey. The restaurant is a perfect place for date night or drinks and appetizers with friends on the weekend.

Whether the restaurant is already a favorite go-to or you’ve never been, now is the perfect excuse to take a trip to Bryant Park and indulge in an afternoon of holiday cheer before making a visit to Ovelia’s booth, which has plenty of mouth-watering handmade treats to enjoy.

Their offerings include a range of authentic Greek delicacies, from halloumi fries with hot honey and chimichurri, to crispy fried feta cubes, Avgolemono soup, and halloumi poutine, as well as popcorn chicken and loukoumades, offering the perfect sweet and savory combination. For those with a sweet tooth, there are even more delicious treats to indulge in, from their Greek donuts to baklava and a variety of beverages, including frappes and Greek coffee.

Bryant Park’s holiday market, available until Jan. 4, 2026, is open daily Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., including holiday hours on Christmas Day from noon to 5 p.m., New Year’s Eve from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and New Year’s Day from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Ovelia is in booth W14 on the 6th Avenue side, adjacent to the Lowell Fountain. To learn more about Bryant Park’s Winter Village, visit their website, and follow Ovelia at @oveliapsistaria for their latest updates and news.