Seymour ‘Sey’ Schwartz celebrates 100th birthday in Fresh Meadows

Seymour “Sey” Schwartz, a World War II veteran and civic leader in Briarwood, marked his 100th birthday alongside Assemblyman David Weprin, who hosted a press conference recognizing Schwartz’s lifetime defined by service, leadership and an enduring commitment to community in Fresh Meadows on Dec. 18.

The veteran served his country with distinction, a news release from Weprin’s office said, exemplifying courage, discipline and a strong sense of duty.

During the conference, Schwartz shared a story from the aftermath of the Battle of Okinawa, recalling how a young Japanese boy quietly guided him to the local mayor’s home. Despite the devastation around them, Schwartz explained, he was welcomed inside to share tea and cookies with the mayor and his wife — an encounter he said left a lasting impression and served as a powerful reminder of compassion and shared humanity.

“All humanity is as one,” Schwartz said. “People everywhere want the same thing. Nobody wants war. People want security. People want a good life, and the ability to raise their children.”

These values guided Schwartz long after his military service, the news release continued. He spent decades actively engaging with the Queens community and advocating for its progress through civic leadership. Schwartz held roles in organizations such as second vice chair of Queens Community Board 8, former president of the Briarwood Community Association, and various roles in veterans groups.

Weprin presented Schwartz with an official New York State Assembly proclamation during the Dec. 18 press conference, recognizing the veteran’s extraordinary accomplishments and celebrating his 100th birthday. The assemblyman said was proud to recognize this historic milestone and celebrate Schwartz’s legacy that continues to inspire future generations. He said Schwartz’s life stands as a testament to service, leadership and moral clarity.

“Throughout his life, Sey has spoken out against antisemitism, championed equality, and worked to ensure civic organizations remain relevant as communities evolve,” Weprin said. “He consistently reflects the principles of justice, peace and respect for the dignity of all people.”