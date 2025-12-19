Two teens stabbed on Seneca Avenue in Ridgewood, five suspects remain at large: NYPD

Two teenagers were stabbed during a fight with five others on Seneca Avenue in Ridgewood on Dec. 18 and the suspects remain at large.

Police from the 104th Precinct in Ridgewood are looking for a group of five teenagers who were involved in a brawl with two youngsters beneath the elevated M train station, during which one of the assailants brandished a knife and stabbed the youngsters on Dec. 18.

Officers responded to a 911 call of two males stabbed in front of a residential building at 702 Seneca Ave. at 4:50 p.m. Upon their arrival, police found a 13-year-old boy with a stab wound to the chest and a 15-year-old boy who sustained a stab wound to the back, police said. EMS transported them to an area hospital, where they were listed in stable condition.

Police say five teens between the ages of 15 and 18 were seen running from the crime scene southbound on Palmetto Street toward Cypress Avenue. There are no arrests, and the investigation remains ongoing, an NYPD spokeswoman said.

Anyone with information regarding this assault investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Through Dec. 14, the 104th Precinct has reported 279 felony assaults so far this year, a dozen fewer than the 291 reported at the same point in 2024, a decline of 4.1%, according to the most recent CompStat report.