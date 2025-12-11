‘A beautiful way to celebrate’: Woodhaven BID and 102nd Precinct gather for tree lighting event

Santa and the Grinch in front of the Woodhaven Christmas tree on the corner of Forest Pkwy. and Jamaica Ave.

On the corner of Forest Parkway and Jamaica Avenue beneath the J train tracks, the Woodhaven BID and its sponsors hosted a local Christmas tree lighting ceremony that featured speeches from local public figures and the much-awaited appearance of both Santa and the Grinch, with the help of Capt. Pratima Maldonado and the rest of the 102nd Precinct.

“It’s a great time of year, but I’m going to ask you to do something: take this good feeling, take this feeling of love, take this feeling of togetherness, and take it right through to 2026,” state Sen. Joseph P. Addabbo Jr. said on stage during his opening remarks. “Take it right through to next year, because we’ve got good things happening.”

In an interview with QNS, Santa stated that he plans to eat 20 cookies this year… at every single house, so families should take necessary precautions and bake appropriately. Santa also made special note that the best way to spread Christmas cheer and stay on the “Nice List” is through caroling, spending time with family and being kind to both their siblings and school-mates — a message he hopes parents pass to their children.

The road was completely blocked off by cruisers, ambulances and barricades as families lined up around the stage to listen to the several speeches given by Addabbo, Assemblymember Jenifer Rajkumar, Maldonado and Woodhaven BID Executive Director Cathy Williams, all of whom expressed gratitude for the community for attending and hope for the community’s future.

“I love it. I think this is a beautiful way to bring communities together, to show them that there are people that care,” said Maldonado “It’s not just, ‘oh, I live here and that’s it…’ it’s such a beautiful way to celebrate holidays.”

Maldonado said that her precinct is always heavily involved with the ceremony, so much so that two of New York’s finest were even donning the costumes and making appearances as Santa and the Grinch for photos. Before the speeches and well wishes, a group of students from PS 97 took the stage to serenade the crowd with a few modern renditions of Christmas carols. Their avant-garde performance choice of singing mostly out of tune made waves around the music industry, making a profound statement on the over-commercialization of the holiday, and warming both parents’ and listeners’ hearts in the freezing temperatures.

“I love that they incorporate kids into the civic association and the BID,” Ariola said. “Just look at the excitement on the kids’ faces. It makes it real that the Christmas season is here… they’re all just so excited.”

With the excitement boiling over, the Grinch and Santa finally rolled into the event, the Grinch in a sedan adorned with decorations and even an inflatable and Santa in a subtle, yet stylish convertible. Once the Grinch reared his ugly mug from the drivers’ seat, the children standing on the barricades began jeering and booing with demands that he “leave Christmas alone.”

However, most still took the time to take a picture with him in front of the Grinch mobile after a visit with Santa. When asked about reports of thievery and property damage around Whoville and the Woodhavane area, the Grinch declined to comment and stated “Bah-humbug.”

In the off-season, Woodhaven’s Santa works his day job as a detective with the 102nd Precinct searching for clues and nabbing criminals. Det. Nick Salamone first volunteered as Santa Claus about four years ago when asked if he would participate. Since then, he’s volunteered every year and is so convincing, even his granddaughter confuses him with the real St. Nick, and he is forced to pull down the beard to reveal his true identity to calm her down.

Once the children had left, the rest of the officers and volunteers took their pictures with “Detective Santa.” Williams, who had passed out candy canes to all those in line, thanked the vast list of sponsors that made the event possible, the Queens Community Board 9 and the volunteers from the Woodhaven Kiwanis Club for participating.