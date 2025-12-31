Year in review: Queens’ top crime stories of 2025

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch and Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced the indictment of 10 gun runners they say are a part of the infamous Tren de Aragua (TDA) gang.

Queens courtrooms saw a steady stream of bad guys, including gangbangers, gunrunners, bomb-makers, and a notorious house squatter from East Flushing.

Here are some of the top crime stories of 2025.

Ten alleged gun runners and members of the infamous Tren de Aragua (TDA) gang indicted in Queens in January posed extraordinary dangers to the public, police and even their own family members, law enforcement officials said.

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz secured a 120-count grand jury indictment against Wrallan Meza and nine co-defendants after the NYPD recovered 34 guns, including two assault rifles, and 48 grams of tusi or “pink cocaine” — a drug cocktail containing MDMA and ketamine, and was dyed pink. The gang members were charged with criminal sale of a firearm, criminal possession of a firearm, criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a controlled substance, and conspiracy.

“Working with the NYPD, we became aware of gun trafficking in the city of New York,” Katz said. “As the investigation progressed, we became aware that self-admitted TDA members were trafficking weapons on a large scale, and their criminality extended well beyond the five boroughs and included Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Texas, Florida, Colorado.”

An East Flushing man was sentenced to two years in prison in March for illegally occupying a single-family Flushing home and renting out rooms to other illegal tenants in February 2024.

Brian Rodriguez, 36, of 161st Street in East Flushing, pleaded guilty in January to falsely reporting an incident after he forced himself into the house after the homeowner attempted to regain access, then falsely claimed he was a legal tenant facing eviction and harassment. The incident was captured by an Eyewitness News crew and generated national attention. When confronted by the legal homeowner, Rodriguez claimed that he was leasing the property but did not specify the leasing company, individual, or agent.

During a later confrontation, police from the 109th arrested the homeowner, but she was not charged after the truth emerged that Rodriguez was a squatter who rented rooms to others.

Two Long Island City brothers were sentenced in June for possessing bombs, assault weapons, 3-D printed ghost guns, and ammunition in their apartment across Vernon Boulevard from the Ravenswood Generating Station. Andrew Hatziagelis, 41, and Angelo Hatziagelis, 52, both of 36th Avenue, pleaded guilty in May to multiple criminal possession of a weapon charges and manufacture, transportation, disposition, and defacement of weapons.

According to the charges, members of the Queens District Attorney’s Crime Strategies and Intelligence Bureau launched an investigation into the purchase of firearm component parts and the manufacture of ghost guns by the Hatziagelis brothers, dating back to September 2020. Law enforcement members executed a search warrant at the apartment the brothers share with their mother and another brother at the intersection of 36th Avenue and Vernon Boulevard.

The brothers were arrested and investigators seized operational improvised explosive devices (IEDs), a partially constructed trip-wire IED, two loaded AR-15 style ghost guns, 9mm ghost gun pistols, 9mm 3D-printed ghost gun pistols, more than 600 rounds of ammunition for each of the firearms, body armor, high-capacity ammunition feeding devices, metal knuckles, a radio set to the frequency of the 114th Precinct in Astoria, nine pyrotechnic smoke bombs, a 3D printer and numerous notebooks containing instruction on the manufacture of explosive devices and anarchist related propaganda. A “hit list” with “cops, judges, politicians, celebrities” and “banker scum” scrawled on it was also found in their apartment.

Thirty-two alleged members and associates of a Queens gang accused of waging a four-year turf war marked by shootings near schools, parks, and residential blocks were indicted on murder, attempted murder, and conspiracy charges in November.

The yearlong probe, dubbed Operation Shadyville, is the largest single gang takedown in the history of the Queens DA’s office.

The defendants, linked to the Bad-Co Ballout gang and affiliated Crips sets, are accused of at least 13 shootings since 2021, including three homicides and multiple attacks involving teenagers and bystanders. The 32 defendants, ages 15 to 24, include alleged leaders and foot soldiers of the Bad-Co Ballout gang.

Prosecutors said they are facing charges that range from murder, attempted murder, assault, and robbery to conspiracy, criminal possession of a weapon, and reckless endangerment.

Among those named is 21-year-old “Shady”, accused of leading the crew and orchestrating multiple shootings, and Jeff “Havoc” Joseph, 21, of Bellerose Manor, charged with murder and other violent offenses. Several defendants are teenagers, some as young as 15, facing serious charges, including attempted murder and weapons violations.

A Rosedale man was arrested in November after a months-long investigation led to the discovery of eight guns, including seven ghost guns, and more than 100 rounds of ammunition at his home. Lianu Luis Brown Delgado, 22, of Edgewood Street, was arraigned on a 51-count criminal complaint charging him with criminal possession of a weapon in the second, third and fourth degree, criminal sale of a firearm and other related crimes. The guns were allegedly made on a 3D printer inside Delgado’s residence and included two assault weapons.

In early October, a court-authorized search was executed at Delgado’s home and uncovered seven complete ghost guns, including six 9 mm Glock-style pistols with 3D-printed frames, two of which were assault weapons, and one .380-caliber Ruger with a 3D-printed fire control unit. One .380-caliber Ruger serialized firearm was also recovered.

Queens Criminal Court judge Srividya Pappachan remanded Delgado into custody without bail. He faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted.

Since August 2021, the District Attorney’s Crime Strategies and Intelligence Bureau has conducted investigations that have led to the seizure of 468 firearms, including 303 ghost guns, as well as 1,195 high-capacity magazines, 355 additional lower receivers, 17 3D printers and more than 141,750 rounds of ammunition. In 2024, Queens had the most ghost gun recoveries in New York City for the fourth year in a row and is presently leading recoveries in the five boroughs for 2025.