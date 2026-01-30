Astoria small businesses join National Shutdown to protest ICE and mass raids

A group of small businesses in Astoria are staying closed for the day in solidarity of the national shutdown on Friday, Jan. 30, asking people to stay home from work, school, and refrain from shopping to protest ICE and put economic pressure on the government to decrease their funding and stop mass raids throughout the country.

In the world’s most diverse borough, it’s no surprise that small businesses are taking a stand by choosing to lose vital business even after getting hit with nearly a foot of snow earlier this week to make a statement of support for the Queens community, with nearly half of its residents hailing from all over the world and at least 150 languages spoken. In recent years, Astoria has become a go-to destination for foodies who often indulge in cuisine from Thailand to Greece, from special family recipes to popular regional dishes brought right to customers’ plates in the community.

“This decision as a small business is not taken lightly, wrote Fern Botanica, run by Julia S’Angelo and Sarah Kay on Instagram. “All these incredible events and florals would not come to life without immigrants- we stand with our friends and Minnesota.”

Other local businesses that closed for the day so far include Newtown HQ, Astoria Bookshop, all of Lockwood shop’s locations, Pimbeche Vintage, artist Caryn Cast, and The Brass Owl, to name a few.

“Small businesses are often the most financially vulnerable, and closing for a day has a real impact on a business like ours, yet we believe small businesses can play a powerful role in supporting and speaking up for our community, wrote Nicole Panettieri, Brass Owl’s owner on Instagram. “That said, we are unwavering in our stance against ICE. We do not use our money to support ICE in any way, including through our vendors. We believe in the power of community and in speaking up even when it’s hard-our voices matter, and we’re choosing to use ours.”

Other businesses chose to remain open but supported the effort in an equally meaningful way, including Verse Cafe, which will be donating all of their proceeds to a good cause; Comfortland, which is offering free meals for the day, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Queens Room, which will be donating a portion of their proceeds to the Immigrant Defense Project; and Astoria Yoga, which is adopting a pay what you wish policy for the day, giving residents a space to unwind and connect with others.

“We have decided to remain open tomorrow to continue serving our community and will be donating 100% of tomorrow’s profits to the Immigration Defense Project to support the ongoing work against ICE violence,” Verse Cafe wrote on their Instagram. “This is deeply personal to all of us here, and we will never compromise on standing on the side of humanity. We’re grateful to be a part of this community and be able to show up and take action the best way we can.”