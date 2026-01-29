Fans of “The Sopranos” have another excuse to rewatch the iconic mob series ahead of a special exhibit at the Museum of the Moving Image in Astoria next month titled “Stories and Sets for the Sopranos,” which will open on Feb. 14 and run through May 31.

The museum, located at 36-01 325th Ave. in Astoria, will feature scripts, notes, research materials, and layouts of some of the series’ iconic set designs, drawing from showrunner and series creator David Chase’s personal archive, including three evenings of screenings with Chase in attendance and special guest stars for post-screening discussions.

The exhibit, which will be held in the museum’s Amphitheater Gallery, gives Sopranos fans and film buffs the opportunity to explore many of the show’s story arcs, character development, and more as the show expanded from a pilot episode into an entire first season. It also offers the opportunity to look into the design of four of the program’s main locations where much of the show unfolded, including Dr. Melfi’s office, the Soprano’s home, the Bada Bing strip club, and Satriale’s Pork Store, unveiling some of the magic behind using a mix of on-location filming and constructed sets, including concept art, design drawings, and ground plans that show how the show’s ideas turned from ideas to reality.

Museum visitors who plan on exploring the exhibit are invited to not only see Chase’s ideas and concepts but see the series creator in person during screenings set to take place from Feb. 26-28 in the museum’s Red Stone theater, titled “Celebrating The Sopranos Season 3,” with guest star Steven Van Zandt at the Feb. 26 showing, Dominic Chianese and Edie Falco on Feb. 27, and Annabella Sciorra on Feb. 28. Each screening will begin at 6:30 p.m. with tickets for the screenings on sale for $20 (MoMi members receive a 25% discount). Each screening will feature a different episode from season 3, followed by a discussion.

The new exhibit explores an iconic American television series that set a new standard for long-form storytelling and character-driven drama. Whether you’ve been a fan from the first episode or need an excuse to finally watch the series, the exhibit offers a unique opportunity to learn more about the show and the extensive creative process that goes into crafting a television series.

Stories and Sets for the Sopranos opens on Saturday. Feb 14. To learn more about the exhibit or purchase a ticket to the screenings, visit their website.