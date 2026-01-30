Beat the freeze: Your guide to February races in Queens

While frigid temperatures remain on the horizon, the second month of the year welcomes runners with crisp wind and competitive energy. Queens is home to iconic neighborhood races that not only offer participants a healthy outlet but also a space where people connect over a shared love for the sport. January may be over, but that doesn’t mean fitness resolutions are obsolete.

Speaking of love, a majority of February events are Valentine’s Day-themed, including the races featured on this list. If you’re looking to participate as a form of self-love, now is the chance to register for these highly regarded runs. From the Cupid’s Chase 5K to the Rockaway Beach V-Day Half Marathon, here’s a rundown of no-frills experiences that are worth fighting the frost for.

Hot Cocoa Crush 5K & 10K – Corona

Sunday, Feb. 1

As the name suggests, participants will enjoy a delicious cup of cocoa after crossing the finish line. In this 5K and 10K course, sprint past the Unisphere for a scenic path through the urban oasis. The runners’ well-earned miles will also benefit the Never Stop Running Foundation, a locally recognized nonprofit that encourages athletic endeavors of all levels. If you’re on the hunt for post-run cocoa (and a reason to support a good cause), this is your sign.

Cupid’s Chase 5K – Corona

Saturday, Feb. 14

This national 5K series returns to New York City, with one of its running stops at none other than Flushing Meadows Corona Park. Participants are welcome to enjoy a few heart-filled miles while contributing to a charitable cause. According to the registration page, all proceeds will benefit Community Options, Inc., a national nonprofit that offers housing and employment opportunities to individuals with disabilities.

In the spirit of Valentine’s Day, runners will also have a chance to wear two different colored t-shirts to indicate their availability status (while supplies last) — white for single participants and red for taken participants. The fun, light-hearted atmosphere will certainly add to your weekend plans.

Love on the Run 5K – Richmond Hill

Saturday, Feb. 14

The Holiday 5K Series marches on with this next installment at Forest Park Drive. The year-round series includes the Shamrocks and Shenanigans 5K, Hell on Earth Halloween 5K, Gratitude 5K and Jingle Jangle 5K. Show up to the start line in your animated costume and celebrate with your neighbors. A customized medal and beanie await your claim after registration.

Immigrants Run NYC 5K – Corona

Saturday, Feb. 14

Queens Distance Runners (QDR), a locally recognized running organization, will kick off their 2026 racing calendar with a charitable race in Flushing Meadows Corona Park. Formerly known as the “For the Love of Queens 5K,” this race champions immigrant communities affected by controversial political actions. In continuation of last year’s advocacy, QDR will offer a safe space for supporters to learn more about resources through a collaboration with the NYC Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs and NICE (New Immigrant Community Empowerment), a community organization that empowers and uplifts immigrant workers. Once the race concludes, half of the proceeds will benefit NICE.

Rockaway Beach V-Day Half Marathon and 5K – Rockaway Beach

Saturday, Feb. 14

Catch the waves of Rockaway Beach with a Half Marathon or 5K along the iconic boardwalk. Once you overcome the winter wind, running at the beach will become less of a task and more of an enjoyment. The registration fee includes a race bib tag, t-shirt and a complimentary beer at Healy’s Pub. Get ready to choose your battle for Valentine’s Day and celebrate your love for local races in The World’s Borough.