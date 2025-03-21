Queens Distance Runners hosts For the Love of Queens 5K in support of immigrants

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Over a hundred runners from around the borough gathered in Corona last month to celebrate community, diversity and resilience during a spirited race through one of the borough’s most iconic parks.

The Queens Distance Runners (QDR) hosted the For the Love of Queens 5K at Flushing-Meadows Corona Park on Saturday, Feb. 15, to champion immigrant communities in NYC.

After the race’s three-year hiatus, QDR collaborated with New Immigrant Community Empowerment (NICE), a social services organization, to aid immigrant workers and recognize their cultural contributions to NYC. Initially a Valentine’s Day-themed race, QDR shifted the event’s focus to reflect the current social climate, reaching out to the organization to show solidarity.

Alexia Alurralde, the development coordinator of NICE, expressed her gratitude to the participants who registered for the race to support the cause. “Despite the cold, it was crazy seeing everyone running,” Alurralda shared. “But it was an amazing experience to enjoy this [the race] with them.” The race proceeds were equally shared with NICE to provide professional and personal development resources.

Victor Motta, a local runner from Queens, ran in the frigid temperatures to support both QDR and NICE. Motta expressed his enthusiasm for the purpose behind the 5K. “There’s always somebody benefitting more than just us runners,” Motta said. “So, I appreciate that about these races.

QDR adjusted the race’s incentive to reflect the borough’s image as a hub where immigrant communities find a sense of belonging. As a grassroots organization, the local running club aims to create and promote race events that enhance health and wellness for all Queens residents, regardless of origin.

“Queens Distance Runners believes that NYC thrives because of its immigrant communities, and it is essential to create welcoming spaces where all residents can learn about and connect with organizations that empower them by supporting this race,” QDR stated on Instagram. “Participants help foster inclusion and access to vital resources while celebrating the diversity Queens is known for.”

Kevin Montalvo, the QDR race director and founder, entrusted the race organizing responsibilities to James Douglass for the For the Love of Queens 5K. Douglass shared that his experience as the interim race director came about organically after years of dedicated volunteerism with the running club. “One day, Kevin [Montalvo] and I were talking, and he wanted to bring back more races,” Douglass recalled. “I said, ‘Well, I’m here. I can help. Let me know.’”

NICE was founded in 1999 by Jackson Heights residents in response to growing anti-immigrant resentment. Over the past 25 years, NICE has focused on empowering immigrants through essential services and resources, including guidance on starting a new chapter in the United States. The organization assists immigrants entering the U.S. labor market through the Pre-Apprenticeship for Life & Work (PreAPLW). NICE continues to work on its mission to strengthen community support for all immigrants.

“The big message we try to push out is that we’re not just a running club. We’re here for the community in any way we can help,” Douglass added about QDR. “Whether that’s building the community or helping people, we’re there for it.”

The winners of the For the Love of Queens 5K were Kwami Ketosugbo (men’s winner in 16 minutes and 19 seconds) and Sashah Handal (women’s winner in 18 minutes and three seconds).

For more information about NICE and its services, you can visit nynice.org.