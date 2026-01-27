Whether you’re planning a special Valentine’s date night at a nearby restaurant or going all out preparing an intimate dinner at home, there’s plenty of incredible wine and cocktails to accompany your meal, from perfect pairings for your steak dinner to classic cocktails to elevate the vibe.

Here is a list of the best wines or alcoholic beverages to take your romantic Valentine’s dinner from great to unforgettable.

Champagne

Nothing sets the tone for a romantic date night like choosing champagne, which always looks upscale and makes the evening feel like a celebration. Champagne pairs really well with oysters and other savory dishes. If you’re looking to really get into the Valentine’s Day spirit, choose a rosé champagne for a romantic, aesthetically pleasing look, and it usually has enough body to pair with the entire meal.

Chardonnay or Pinot Grigio

If you’re looking to make the most of dinner with a seafood dish or creamy pasta, a white wine like Chardonnay or Pinot Grigio is a great pairing. If you’re looking to enjoy entrees such as lobster tails, scallops, or fettuccine Alfredo, these wine selections pair well to balance out the fat. For buttery lobster, an oaked version of Chardonnay goes perfectly, and for a crisp Italian style, go with Pinot Grigio, especially with lemon-based pasta or light pesto.

Cabernet Sauvignon or Malbec

Red wine pairs well with steak or roasted meats; Cabernet Sauvignon is perfect with a heavy steak, and Malbec is definitely a crowd pleaser with red meat entrees. Since red meat demands a wine with tannins, the stuff that makes your tongue feel a little dry but makes a fatty ribeye taste incredible, these pairings will definitely elevate a steak dinner or any red meat entree.

Cocktails for something different

While wine can give dinner a sophisticated vibe, there’s something special about a really well-made and delicious cocktail, and there are plenty of options to make Valentine’s dinner even better. From French 75, made with gin, lemon, sugar, and champagne, to give your meal a sophisticated and bright aesthetic, to a Negroni Sbagliato, a sparklier version of a Negroni that uses Prosecco instead of gin for a bitter and sweet taste, to a Kir Royale, made with champagne and chambourd or creme de cassis, there are endless possibilities to make your romantic dinner feel special and taste incredible.

Dessert pairings

For dessert, Port or Sherry pairs well with chocolate, and sweeter sparkling wines, like Prosecco, pair perfectly with fruit-based desserts. If you’re looking to keep dessert simple, you can always opt for an espresso martini, a classic cocktail that’s sweet enough to end the meal without overindulging.