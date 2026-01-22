If you’re searching for the perfect dining experience for Valentine’s Day, whether you’re planning an intimate evening for two or a celebration with friends, western Queens offers a passport to flavors from around the world.

From the dim-lit glow of authentic Mexican restaurants to the delicious flavors of Japanese BBQ, these local favorites have the perfect setting for a Valentine’s Day to remember and plenty of reasons to keep coming back long after Feb. 14.

Mayahuel

Mayahuel is a perfect destination for date night with low-lit vibes and cascading flowers throughout the entire venue. The restaurant is known for authentic Mexican cuisine, with dishes perfect for sharing, from their tlayuda oozing with melted Oaxaca cheese to entrees like Baja fish tacos and grilled octopus. Whether couples want to enjoy dinner in their cozy bar area or their low-lit dining room, the restaurant’s atmosphere, paired with delicious food and drink, promises a memorable experience for Valentine’s Day and beyond.

32-07 34th Ave., Astoria

833-426-7047

Mayahuelastoria.com

Instagram: @mayahuel_astoria

Ovelia

Ovelia is a neighborhood gem serving Modern Greek dishes in a sleek and stylish space, elevated by the warm, friendly atmosphere of a family-owned business. The restaurant has shareable dishes from grilled halloumi to their famous sesame-crusted feta cubes, to entrees like Greek coffee skirt steak and salmon souvlaki. The space is perfect for dinner with specialty cocktails and a cozy atmosphere.

34-01 30th Ave., Astoria

718-721-7217

Ovelianyc.com

Instagram: @oveliapsistaria

Kam Rai Thai

Kam Rai Thai offers an intimate meet-up spot for dinner with flowers cascading from the ceiling throughout the venue and small tables perfect for date night while enjoying delicious cuisine. The restaurant offers a range of Thai dishes, from popular go-tos like pad see ew and coconut shrimp to traditional dishes from the four regions of Thailand, including Som Tum Pla Ra and Khao Soi Gai Confit, served Northern Thai style.

43-11 28th Ave., Astoria

929-522-0999

Kamraithai.net

Instagram: @kamraithai

Boathouse Rooftop

Boathouse Rooftop offers a Mediterranean escape and incredible rooftop views right in the heart of Steinway St. for a romantic date night on Valentine’s and beyond. The upscale space offers a Greek escape with its stylish decor and offers dishes like braised short rib, lobster pasta, and grilled octopus. The venue’s skyline view and dinner menu are complemented by live performances throughout the week, including belly dancing, fire performances and more.

32-72 Steinway St., 6th floor, Astoria

347-242-2108

Boathouserooftop.com

Instagram: @boathouserooftop

Gyu Kaku

Nothing says love like all-you-can-eat Japanese BBQ with a variety of options, including wagyu and kobe beef, shrimp, noodle dishes, and more. The restaurant offers the opportunity to turn dinner into a hands-on experience with their tabletop grills, letting guests share a cooking and dining experience together. The restaurant offers a la carte menu options, as well as special deals for two or more, from starters to dessert.

44-45 21st St., LIC

718-887-0042

Gyu-kaku.com

Instagram: @gyukakujbbq

On the 7

On the 7 is a hidden gem that offers an elevated experience, including live music and dishes like oysters, vegan shepardess pie, and crostini flights. The intimate bar and restaurant is perfect for a weeknight date or a weekend meetup, whether guests want to stop by for drinks and small plates or enjoy dinner and an array of wine options from around the world, with live jazz on select evenings.

50-04 Vernon Blvd., LIC

718-784-2350

Onthe7lic.com

Instagram: @onthe7lic

Red Sorghum

Red Sorghum has a vintage, upscale aesthetic that’s perfect for a romantic date night, with authentic Sichuan and Hunan dishes like crab meat pork dumplings, Mongolian lamb, and peppercorn fish stew. The restaurant also has a menu section with classic American Chinese dishes popular in NYC, from General Tso’s Chicken to House Fried rice, as well as a variety of specialty cocktails to pair with your meal.

28-03 Jackson Ave., LIC

929-545-2023

Redsorghumlic.com

Instagram: @redsorghumlic

Manducatis Rustica

This neighborhood gem boasts old-school Italian vibes and authentic Southern Italian dishes that feel like coming over to your nonna’s house for Sunday dinner. The restaurant has a special Valentine’s Day menu with a list of specialty cocktails to pair with for the occasion, and with handmade pasta and delicious pizza, the space is a perfect romantic date-night spot with great food and a warm atmosphere.

46-35 Vernon Blvd., LIC

718-937-1312

manducatisrustica.com

Instagram: @manducatis_rustica

Bistro Punta Sal

This hidden gem offers incredible Peruvian-Italian fusion dishes, including churrasco steak paired with homemade pasta and their special homemade huancaina sauce, as well as traditional dishes like ceviche mixto, made with marinated raw seafood dish in fresh lime juice. The cozy space has an array of wines from around the world and specializes in pisco cocktails with warm and friendly service that makes you feel right at home.

45-51 46th St., Sunnyside

718-392-8141

Instagram: @bistro_punta_sal

Dawa’s

Dawa’s is a low-key spot in Sunnyside with Tibetan and Himalayan dishes, from their must-try handmade momos to Thenthuk, a Tibetan handpulled noodle soup with bone marrow broth that the restaurant simmers for hours for a savory, satisfying dish. The casual spot is perfect for indulging in an array of delicious dishes on a laid-back date night, with a focus on incredible food and a warm atmosphere.

51-18 Skillman Ave., Sunnyside

718-899-8629

dawasnyc.com

Instagram: @dawasnyc