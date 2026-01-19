The best spots for a dessert date night in western Queens

Whether you’ve just finished a romantic dinner or you’re skipping straight to the main event, Queens has plenty of spots to indulge your sweet tooth for a dessert date night, from light and airy mango mousse to classic tiramisu.

Whether you’re a boba lover or a soft-serve aficionado, these dessert spots in western Queens provide the perfect ambiance to linger a little longer over something sweet on date night and beyond.

Spot Dessert

Spot Dessert is a dessert bar with seasonal tapas-style treats perfect for sharing on date night. From year-round favorites like matcha lava and golden toast to winter specials like sesame bloom, made with black sesame basque cheesecake and ice cream, to an ube mousse, the popular dessert destination is a perfect place to try something new and indulge in a variety of desserts with someone special.

28-43 Jackson Ave., LIC

718-210-2170

spotdessertbar.com

Instagram: @spotdessertbar

I’Milky

Boba lovers have the perfect after-dinner spot to indulge in freshly prepared drinks from popular go-tos like brown sugar bubble milk to fresh taro milk with purple rice. The bubble tea shop uses ingredients like cane sugar, fresh farm milk, fresh fruit, and premium tea leaves for an after-dinner sweet that’s both refreshing and delicious with attention to detail in each ingredient.

22-43 Jackson Ave., LIC

929-614-5016

imilkyusa.com

Instagram: @imilky.usa

Serafina LIC

Serafina is known for its freshly-made pizza and pasta dishes but their dessert menu has just as much to offer, including their freshly-made creamy tiramisu made from a family recipe to indulgent treats like rocher nocciola made with vanilla sponge cake and fresh strawberry mousse, or a simple espresso martini for something light and sweet after enjoying dinner.

28-40 Jackson Ave., LIC

718-360-5670

serafinarestaurant.com

Instagram: @serafinanewyork

Soft Swerve

Soft Swerve is the ultimate destination for Asian-inspired ice cream, located inside the sleek, low-lit JACX&CO Food Hall. The shop has soft serve, hard scoop, and milkshakes with flavors like miso biscuit and ube to lychee and black sesame, along with toppings like cereal, marshmallows, and cotton candy crunch.

28-17 Jackson Ave., LIC

929-510-7004

softswervenyc.com

Instagram:@ softswervenyc

Somedays Bakery

Somedays Bakery has a variety of sweet and savory treats, from their blueberry cardamom sweet bun and chocolate hazelnut praline lattice to the black sesame tahini croissant. The bakery has exclusive seasonal menu items and is now open late until 9 p.m., making it the perfect after-dinner spot or dessert date meet-up.

3-37 30th Ave., Astoria

347-396-1146

somedaysbakery.com

Instagram: @somedaysbakery

Gold’N Honey

Gold’N Honey specializes in freshly-made loukoumades, which can be enjoyed with toppings like honey or given a sweet upgrade with add-ons like marshmallows, or prepared with pistachio drizzle and crushed pistachios. The cozy space has seating or can be ordered to go for guests to indulge in the hot, fresh donut puffs.

25-03 Ditmars Blvd., Astoria

347-848-0384

Instagram: @goldnhoneynyc

Meadow Dessert

Meadow Dessert is known for desserts like their Mango Mousse bear, a mango mousse freshly prepared in the shape of an adorable sleeping bear, to sweets like their coconut milk kitty pudding and houjicha creme brulee. The dessert shop offers coffee and tea and cozy seating to indulge in freshly made treats.

31-12 Steinway St., Astoria

929-757-2015

meadowdessert.com

Instagram: @meadowdessert

Jhoane’s Bakery

Jhoane’s Bakery offers an array of desserts that are as delicious as they are aesthetically pleasing, including fruit-shaped treats that have since gone viral, as well as classic desserts like tiramisu and tres leches. The bakery is also open for lunch and dinner with plenty of seating and flowers cascading from the ceiling.

33-04 Broadway, Astoria

347-408-7024

jhoanesbakery.com

Instagram: @jhoanes_bakery