Boingo Wireless announced as Citi Field’s new cellular and WiFi network manager

Boingo Wireless will be the main Wi-Fi and cellular service provider at Citi Field, beginning at the start of the 2026 baseball season.

Boingo Wireless is expected to bring a seamless, tech-powered gameday experience by delivering fast and reliable cellular and Wi-Fi networks to the fans, staff and press at the venue. The converged, neutral host network is designed to support both cellular and Wi-Fi connections, including 5G service for all Tier One carriers.

“Our mission is to continue to deliver a first-class fan experience at Citi Field, and that requires world-class connectivity,” Mets Senior Vice President of Technology Oscar Fernandez said. “Boingo brings deep expertise in stadium connectivity with an impressive track record in ballparks and other large stadiums and arenas. Their advanced wireless infrastructure will provide the speed, reliability and capacity needed to keep fans connected and engaged from the moment they arrive.”

More than 70 different sports and entertainment venues across the United States use Boingo Wireless to deliver cell and WiFi service to those on hand. Whether it is streaming highlights, sharing moments on social media, accessing ride-sharing apps or using mobile apps for ticketing or ordering food, the advanced networks from Boingo Wireless are expected to make this all quick, easy and consistent.

The network upgrades reflect Citi Field’s acknowledgement that wireless networks have grown to become a critical infrastructure at sports and entertainment venues, helping to power the experiences of many event attendees.

Operational efficiency is also impacted by a robust wireless connection. It would be beneficial to smart technologies like security cameras, digital signage and mobile workforce tools. Boingo Wireless is already in the process of deploying these wireless infrastructure upgrades, ensuring fans will be able to take advantage of the improvements once the baseball season starts on Thursday, March 26. Additional upgrades will also be rolled out throughout the ballpark.

“Citi Field is one of the most iconic venues in professional sports, and Boingo is proud to serve as its connectivity partner,” Boingo Wireless CEO Mike Finley said. “Tens of thousands of fans walk into Citi Field every game with one thing—their phone. This digital shift demands a high-performance wireless network that keeps every part of the stadium connected, ensuring seamless experiences for fans, staff and operations. Boingo’s advanced network answers that call, backed by deep industry leadership and proven engineering expertise.”

Other notable places in Queens that already benefit from Boingo Wireless include LaGuardia Airport, JFK Airport, the Long Island Rail Road, Queens Plaza and the Jamaica subway station. Millions of people and critical operations are kept seamlessly connected at these places, as well as other iconic and high-traffic destinations, such as the Newark and Stewart airports, Port Authority Trans-Hudson train stations, the Port Authority Bus Terminal, the Lincoln and Holland Tunnels, Grand Central Madison, the World Trade Center Oculus, Rockefeller Center, 66 Hudson and Fort Drum.