This Valentine’s Day, get ready for an evening of music and romance as Miramar joins Flushing Town Hall with a nostalgic blend of Latin bolero love songs, psychedelic rock, bossa nova, funk and jazz.

The event, located at 137-35 Northern Blvd. in Flushing, will take place on Saturday, Feb. 14, offering tables for two with wine and crudités and an open dance floor for couples to hold each other close as the Latin band creates a lush, dreamlike soundscape for audiences.

Miramar was one of the first Latin bands to perform live on NPR’s Tiny Desk series and has built a following by introducing listeners to their own take on bolero. Most recently, they released their latest album, Entre Tus Flores, on the historic tropical label Ansonia Records. The album has been praised by Spain’s Staff Magazine as “one of the greatest discoveries of recent years” and praised by Sweden’s Lira Magazine as “crazy, updated, odd, and irresistible.”

The group, comprised of vocalist-songwriter Rei Álvarez and the “gran voz de la diva,” Laura Ann Singh, is known for their incredible chemistry and harmony on stage, and features Gary Kalar on electric guitar, Giustino Riccio on percussion, and Dan Martinez on bass, along with Marlysse Simmons-Argadoña, who leads the band on the piano and combo organs.

The event, which begins at 7 p.m., starts with a bolero dance lesson that guests of all dance levels and experiences are invited to join, led by ballroom dance instructor Jacqueline Babek, who will introduce the rhythms and steps of bolero dance before Miramar takes to the stage for an unforgettable evening of live music, dance, and a dreamy, romantic atmosphere.

Tickets for the event cost $25 for general admission, $25 for FTH members, and $100 for a table for two, including a bottle of wine, sparkling water, and crudites, available on a first-come, first-served basis and with a reservation only.

For those who purchase a ticket on the day of, tickets will be $30 for general admission, $25 for members, and tables for two will not be available.

“Join us for a celebration of love, jazz, and dance, and create new, lasting memories at our Valentine’s Day cabaret,” said Ellen Kodadek, Flushing Town Hall’s executive and artistic director.

To buy tickets or learn more about the event, visit their website.