Construction completed on five Astoria buildings, which will combine for 138 housing units

37-18 Broadway in Astoria was among five buildings in the neighborhood to complete construction.

Five mid-rise buildings totaling 138 housing units have recently been constructed in Astoria.

The first building, located at 31-16 21st St., is a 7-story residential building known as Oasis. This 98-foot-tall structure features 52 condominiums. Spanning 35,469 square feet, the property also has a fitness center, a rooftop terrace, enclosed parking and bike storage.

Oasis’ exterior is made up of fluted black and white panelling surrounding floor-to-ceiling windows. Multiple stacks of balconies are found there. The upper levels have setbacks lined with glass railings for private terraces. Angelo Ng and Anthony Ng Architects designed Oasis, and FBL Development LLC developed it.

The second completed building is a 5-story structure at 37-18 Broadway. It is 57 feet tall and covers 14,849 square feet. There are 16 rental units with an average unit scope of 817 square feet, as well as ground-floor commercial space spanning 1,768 square feet, a gym, a shared laundry room, a rooftop terrace, a virtual doorman, a cellar, a side yard stretching 30 feet in length and eight open parking spaces. A housing lottery took place last September for five of the units there.

This building has an exterior of gray and white metal panelling, along with certain sections with gold-hued accenting. Floor-to-ceiling windows are visible, along with recessed glass doors that lead to stacks of balconies. The top floor’s terrace has setbacks lined with metal railings. The structure was developed by Nema Broadway LLC after being designed by Gerald Caliendo Architects.

The third recently completed building is an 8-story structure at 29-10 21st St. Standing 80 feet tall and covering 26,332 square feet of space, this building has 28 rental units with an average unit scope of 708 square feet, as well as commercial space spanning 3,103 square feet and a rear yard that is 30 feet long.

Exterior insulation and finishing systems are painted in a black-and-blue checkerboard pattern on the main eastern elevation on the outside of the building. The side profiles feature alternating stripes. The second through seventh floors each have two stacks of balconies. The building’s distinctive design was made by M.S. Savani Architect, PC. It was developed by Harjinder Singh of Pawar Builders LLC.

Yet another building completed was The Destination, an 8-story building at 14-35 Broadway. The Destination has 12 condominiums, ranging in size from one-bedroom units to two-bedroom units. Residents can look forward to amenities like a virtual doorman, a shared rooftop terrace and, for an additional fee, bike storage. Sales and marketing for the 12 units is being handled by the Corcoran Group’s Gavrilov Grosso Team.

Floor-to-ceiling windows and balcony doors framed by concrete and fluted wood paneling can be found on the southern elevation of the Destination. Additionally, there is a contrasting black cladding on the ground floor and upper levels. The Destination was designed by Rishan Design and developed by Yosi Rozenberg and Joe Rubin.

The last building, known as Broadway Haus, was completed at 14-41 Broadway. The 8-story-tall building covers 24,206 square feet and houses 30 condominium units with an average scope of 764 square feet. Other features of Broadway Haus include 1,283 square feet of commercial space, a fitness center for residents, a landscaped rooftop, a virtual doorman, on-site parking, bike storage and a rear yard 49 feet in length. A housing lottery was conducted last November for 9 of the 30 units.

Broadway Haus was designed by Cherico King Architect. Steven Rigogiannis of Plaza North 1031 helped turn the design into a reality by developing the structure. The building has a facade made of tan brick and framing a grid of floor-to-ceiling windows and, on the third through sixth floors, pocketed terraces with balconies. An expansive terrace lined with metal railings can be found at the top of Broadway Haus.

All five structures are located near each other. The 31st Avenue subway station is located within close proximity to these properties, providing service for the N and W trains.