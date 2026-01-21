Firefighters cope with bone-chilling temperature at two-alarm house fire in Woodhaven: FDNY

The FDNY fought a two-alarm house fire in Woodhaven as the wind chill plummeted into the single digits on Jan. 20.

Firefighters battled a two-alarm house fire and the elements in Woodhaven as the temperature fell into the single digits on Tuesday night.

The FDNY received a call reporting the fire at 89-10 89th St. just before 10 p.m. on Jan. 20, and Engine Company 293 and Ladder Company 142 arrived on scene minutes later to find visible fire from the second floor extending to the third floor in the rear of a three-story private home.

Firefighters utilized five hoselines to aggressively attack the main body of the fire, but flames extended to the house next door.

The 13th Division commander transmitted a second alarm just before 10:10 p.m., bringing a total of 46 units, including 141 firefighters and EMS personnel, to the scene between 88th Street and 89th Street.

As the wind chill hovered at around 7 degrees, steam could be seen coming off firefighters’ heads after battling the blaze.

The fire in both homes was brought under control at 10:51 p.m. FDNY fire marshals are working to determine the cause of the blaze.